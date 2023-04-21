Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar for Typhoon to BAE Systems

(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Friday that it has delivered the prototype ECRS Mk2-European Common Radar System Mk2-radar to BAE Systems, marking the latest stage in the development program for the UK fleet of Typhoon aircraft.

The company, Leonardo explains in a note, "is developing the ECRS Mk2 in Edinburgh, a site of excellence for combat radar, and in Luton, where the company conducts advanced electronic warfare research, development and production activities."

The radar will now undergo integration work and ground testing in preparation for the first test flight aboard the Eurofighter, scheduled for next year. The testing will take place at BAE Systems' dedicated flight test site in Lancashire.

"This delivery," says Mark Stead, SVP Radar & Advanced Targeting, Leonardo UK, "represents the most important step in giving Typhoon its rightful place in future combat scenarios, ensuring the UK can deploy its air power where required. With the ECRS Mk2, RAF pilots will be able to locate, identify and neutralize adversary air defenses through a combination of capabilities that will increase the field effectiveness and survivability of British and allied fighters."

"The ECRS Mk2 radar is just one of several key capabilities we are integrating to ensure Typhoon will play a central role in global air defense for decades to come." , says Richard Hamilton, Typhoon Program Director, Europe - BAE Systems Air. "Together with improved mission systems, advanced sensors, weapon systems and displays, we will deliver an air superiority capability to protect RAF pilots and ensure the UK's development of key technologies in air combat."

For Lyndon Hoyle, director of the Typhoon Delivery Team at DE&S, Defense Equipment and Support, the UK MoD's procurement agency, "The delivery of the radar prototype to the Warton facility is the latest milestone in this exciting program. It is an achievement that was only possible because of the rigorous work and excellent collaboration between DE&S, Air Command, and industry, components that are critical to success, which we will also transfer to the next phase of the program."

As a whole, the Typhoon program supports more than 20,000 highly skilled jobs in the UK. The development of the ECRS Mk2 alone supports 600, including the more than 300 at Leonardo's Edinburgh site, the 100 at Luton, and the 120 people employed at BAE Systems' Lancashire site. Through the new radar and the larger package of planned improvements, funded by the UK MoD, the program will support up to 1,300 jobs in the UK.

Italy, through engineers at Leonardo's Nerviano site working in teams with colleagues in Edinburgh, is also contributing to the new radar development program, with a view to potential integration of the ECRS Mk2 on its Eurofighters. In the event of full participation in the program, this collaboration will enable the acquisition of system design capabilities, which will ensure that the MoD has control of the radar at every stage of its operational life, Leonardo further explains in the note.

In addition to the collaboration on the ECRS Mk2 radar, Leonardo UK and BAE Systems are also the main partners in the UK team for the Global Combat Air Program, the partnership between the UK, Italy and Japan to build the sixth-generation air platform for multi-domain defense operations, which will enter service in 2035.

"The involvement of the two companies in both programs will create a number of opportunities to develop technology and expertise across the ECRS Mk2 and the GCAP platform's advanced electronics suite, reducing risk and accelerating both programs," Leonardo concludes.

Leonardo, trades in the red 0.2 percent at EUR11.39 per share.

