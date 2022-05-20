Leonardo: filing notice

Rome 20 May 2022 11:20

Under the current legislation, notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting held on 5 May 2022, concerning the EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Program for bonds issuance, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website www.leonardo.com (section Corporate Governance, Board of Directors/Resolutions and Decisions), as well as on the website of the authorised storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).