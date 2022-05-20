Log in
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/20 05:56:39 am EDT
9.927 EUR   +0.78%
05:45aLEONARDO : filing notice
PU
05/19Italy freezes 146 million euro assets of Russian Sukhoi in JV with Leonardo
RE
05/17New entry in MarketScreener's Europe portfolio
Leonardo: filing notice

05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Rome 20 May 2022 11:20

Under the current legislation, notice is hereby given that the minutes of the Board of Directors' meeting held on 5 May 2022, concerning the EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) Program for bonds issuance, are available to the public at the Company's registered office, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website www.leonardo.com (section Corporate Governance, Board of Directors/Resolutions and Decisions), as well as on the website of the authorised storage system eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com).

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 14 936 M 15 814 M 15 814 M
Net income 2022 701 M 742 M 742 M
Net Debt 2022 3 247 M 3 438 M 3 438 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,08x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 5 667 M 6 000 M 6 000 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.56.35%6 000
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.87%137 347
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION19.75%115 764
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.52%70 707
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.40%62 636
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.14%45 875