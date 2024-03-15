According to applicable law and regulations, you are hereby notified that the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2023 also drafted pursuant to art. 154-ter of the TUF ("Integrated Report", including the Leonardo S.p.a. Draft Annual Financial Statements 2023, the Leonardo Group Consolidated Financial Statements 2023 and the Management Report, containing the Consolidated non-financial statement pursuant to Legislative Decree No. 254/2016, as well as the written declarations pursuant to article 154-bis, paragraph 5, of Legislative Decree No. 58/98), complete with the relevant Reports of the Independent Auditors and the Board of Statutory Auditors, is available at the Company's head office in Rome, Piazza Monte Grappa 4, at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., on the Company's website www.leonardo.com (Investors/Results and Reports Section) as well as on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "eMarketStorage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
Furthermore, documentation required by art. 2429, paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Italian Civil Code as well as, pursuant to art. 15 of Consob "Market Regulations", the accounting status of the relevant foreign subsidiaries not based in the European Union, prepared for the purpose of the Consolidated Results, will be available at the Company's headquarters within the terms established by current regulations.
Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- defense systems (44.4%): weapons, radar, etc.;
- helicopters (30.8%): for civilian and military uses;
- aeronautic equipment (20.8%): aircrafts, etc.;
- other (4%).
At the end of 2022, the group had 105 production sites located in Italy (54), Europe (8), the United States (32) and other (11).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (14%), the United Kingdom (11.4%), Europe (21.6%), the United States (26.9%) and other (26.1%).