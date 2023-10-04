(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Wednesday that the first pan-European virtual center for dynamic real-time cyber risk management has reached full operation.

The virtual center is part of the EUR18 million project awarded by DG Connect to the RTI formed by Leonardo and Indra.

The center was built by Leonardo for DG Connect, the European Commission's directorate general for digital policies, and processes and analyzes terabytes of data from sources such as the web, social media, media, databases, and the deep and dark web.

It also leverages a knowledge base consisting of the more than five million indicators of compromise, i.e., digital traces of cyber incidents, managed by Leonardo each year, thanks in part to the company's supercomputing infrastructure - capable of up to five million billion operations per second.

"Sectoral scenarios of the threat referring, for example, to finance, energy, health or transport are thus made available to DG Connect," the company's press release reads, "allowing the European Commission to know at any time the level of risk of cyber attack on European digital infrastructures, the possible malicious actors, the probable modes of attack, the potential targets and their vulnerabilities. This makes it possible to dynamically calculate the impacts of possible attacks on the operation of critical infrastructures and services of strategic interest, supporting greater European cyber resilience."

This is a key goal when considering that Leonardo analysts found an average 180 percent increase in 2022, compared to 2021, of the most prevalent offensive techniques such as Ransomware, DDoS, Wipers, Phishing and disinformation campaigns. In addition, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine "has made Europe more the target of hybrid threats, combining multiple different techniques and actors, with critical repercussions, sometimes even at the national security level," the company points out.

The evolution of the vritual center will lead to the establishment of a physical one in Brussels that will enable the Commission to operate directly on the cyber threat.

The physical infrastructure will also be able to count on the support of Leonardo's Regional Center in Brussels, part of the company's Global Security Operation Center, which, with a distributed architecture based on a main office in Chieti, Italy, and other operational centers in Italy, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, handles more than 137,000 cybersecurity events per second.

Leonardo's stock trades in the red by 1.6 percent at EUR13.24 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

