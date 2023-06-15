Leonardo launches new corporate organizational chart to optimize governance

(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Thursday that a new corporate organizational chart was launched with "the aim of rationalizing, simplifying and optimizing corporate governance," a note said.

The management team will have a total of eight reporting to the CEO and general manager and a general co-director who will coordinate the divisions and business units.

According to the company's statement, "the new set-up aims to: strengthen the current core business, thanks to the establishment of the general business & operations condirection; further accelerate Leonardo's growth path in the cyber and space sector, with a dedicated organizational presidium; create a new organizational structure combining Strategies and Technologies; and strengthen the integration of sustainability in the corporate strategy and the engagement of stakeholders on ESG issues, with a frontline sustainability unit."

In addition, the female presence among top positions grows in the new structure.

"The new, simplified structure will ensure a streamlined management model that at the same time strengthens the management team," says Leonardo CEO and managing director Roberto Cingolani. "The goal is to ensure a more agile conduct of the business and successfully meet the challenges posed by an increasingly dynamic and internationally competitive market."

Leonardo's stock is in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR10.26 per share.

