Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:08 2023-06-15 am EDT
10.30 EUR    0.00%
11:22aLeonardo launches new corporate organizational chart to optimize governance
AN
02:38aStock exchanges down after Fed; ECB awaited
AN
06/14Alessandro Pansa joins the board of Telecom Italia.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo launches new corporate organizational chart to optimize governance

06/15/2023 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Thursday that a new corporate organizational chart was launched with "the aim of rationalizing, simplifying and optimizing corporate governance," a note said.

The management team will have a total of eight reporting to the CEO and general manager and a general co-director who will coordinate the divisions and business units.

According to the company's statement, "the new set-up aims to: strengthen the current core business, thanks to the establishment of the general business & operations condirection; further accelerate Leonardo's growth path in the cyber and space sector, with a dedicated organizational presidium; create a new organizational structure combining Strategies and Technologies; and strengthen the integration of sustainability in the corporate strategy and the engagement of stakeholders on ESG issues, with a frontline sustainability unit."

In addition, the female presence among top positions grows in the new structure.

"The new, simplified structure will ensure a streamlined management model that at the same time strengthens the management team," says Leonardo CEO and managing director Roberto Cingolani. "The goal is to ensure a more agile conduct of the business and successfully meet the challenges posed by an increasingly dynamic and internationally competitive market."

Leonardo's stock is in the red by 0.3 percent at EUR10.26 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
11:22aLeonardo launches new corporate organizational chart to optimize governance
AN
02:38aStock exchanges down after Fed; ECB awaited
AN
06/14Alessandro Pansa joins the board of Telecom Italia.
AN
06/14Indices up before central banks
AN
06/14Vivendi-backed candidate faces rival for seat on Telecom Italia board, sources say
RE
06/14Buying prevails; Mib rises above 27,900
AN
06/13Avolon says $4 trln needed to transform global jet fleet
RE
06/13Avolon says $4 trln needed to transform global jet fleet
RE
06/12Funds move on BPER Bank and Leonardo
AN
06/12Milan up in central bank week
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 370 M 16 677 M 16 677 M
Net income 2023 714 M 775 M 775 M
Net Debt 2023 2 610 M 2 832 M 2 832 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,26x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 5 926 M 6 430 M 6 430 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 51 627
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,30 €
Average target price 13,35 €
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cingolani Managing Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.27.79%6 430
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.02%141 232
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.01%114 609
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.31%68 018
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.82%58 094
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.03%36 725
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer