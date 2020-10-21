Leonardo: meeting of the Board of Directors, continuity of company operations in relation to the first instance BMPS judgment

Rome 20 October 2020 20:05

Leonardo's Board of Directors, which convened today, was provided with comprehensive information on the potential effects resulting from the first instance judgment in the trial of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The presentation of the analysis, which also took into consideration the different reference markets of the Group, has showed an overview of the situation that does not involve specific limitations of company operations.

The Governance Committee was entrusted with the task of monitoring and analyzing every potential development of the matter, keeping the Board informed.