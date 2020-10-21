Log in
LEONARDO S.P.A.

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Summary 


Leonardo: meeting of the Board of Directors, continuity of company operations in relation to the first instance BMPS judgment

10/21/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Rome 20 October 2020 20:05

Leonardo's Board of Directors, which convened today, was provided with comprehensive information on the potential effects resulting from the first instance judgment in the trial of the Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

The presentation of the analysis, which also took into consideration the different reference markets of the Group, has showed an overview of the situation that does not involve specific limitations of company operations.

The Governance Committee was entrusted with the task of monitoring and analyzing every potential development of the matter, keeping the Board informed.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 08:04:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 13 531 M 16 039 M 16 039 M
Net income 2020 368 M 436 M 436 M
Net Debt 2020 3 195 M 3 787 M 3 787 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 2 830 M 3 348 M 3 355 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 49 733
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8,38 €
Last Close Price 4,92 €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 70,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luciano Carta Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.-52.90%3 348
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.41%103 474
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.67%92 373
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-10.15%51 523
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-21.49%39 638
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.47%37 015
