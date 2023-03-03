Leonardo, orders for six new rescue helicopters in Australia

(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Friday that it has received orders for six AW139 twin-engine helicopters in Australia.

The helicopters will be delivered to Babcock, CQ Rescue and StarFlight operators to perform search and helicopter rescue missions from Leonardo's final assembly line in Vergiate in 2024. They will enter service in the second half of the year after customization activities that will be carried out locally.

The new helicopters, Leonardo explains, will be equipped with a wide range of dedicated equipment such as a modern autopilot and advanced anti-collision system, the latest version of avionics to the Stage 8 standard, searchlight, camera, cable cutter and recovery winch. This new order will bring Babcock's total fleet of AW139s in Australia to nine.

Leonardo, Friday, trades in the green by 1.3 percent at EUR10.84 per share.

