Leonardo's plan to sell units on hold amid Ukraine crisis-sources

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo's
plan to find a buyer for its OTO Melara and Wass units
has been put on hold amid the crisis caused by Russia's invasion
of Ukraine, three sources close to the matter said.
Leonardo said in December it had received two expressions of
interest in OTO Melara, which produces naval and terrestrial
cannons, and Wass, which makes torpedoes, and was waiting for
binding offers.
Leonardo said at the time it wanted to focus on helicopters,
aircraft and electronics for defence, adding OTO Melara and Wass
could have better growth opportunities outside the group.
Franco-German consortium KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS)
and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have both expressed
an interest in the two units.
But the Italian government, which controls both Leonardo and
Fincantieri, wants to have a say in the deal, sources have
previously said.
With Europe weighing the urgent need for closer cooperation
on defence, Rome believes any choice over the future of the two
units has to be part of a broader strategy.
In particular, Rome wants to have a role in an Europe-wide
consortium for terrestrial military equipment, in which some of
the assets of OTO Melara and Wass could be folded, a senior
government official said.
The official said negotiations to reach the government's
goals were complex, and the current crisis made it difficult to
pursue talks.
"The issue is suspended due to the war," one of the sources
said, asking not to be named given that deliberations are
private.
Leonardo declined to comment.
