Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:05 2022-07-06 am EDT
9.208 EUR   +1.57%
10:24aLEONARDO'S TECHNOLOGICAL KNOW-HOW FOR AVANCHAIR-ONE : concrete support for independent mobility
PU
04:44aRada Electronic Shares Tumble Premarket on Revenue Miss
DJ
07/05ELECTRONICS MEDICAL TRANSPORT BY DRONES : Lazio Region and ENAC sign memorandum of understanding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo's technological know-how for Avanchair-One: concrete support for independent mobility

07/06/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leonardo's technological know-how for Avanchair-One: concrete support for independent mobility
06 July 2022
Share

The project begun by Avanchair, a start-up of social value, has produced an innovative electric wheelchair. With Leonardo's technological support, the prototype now has a new stabilisation system and a footrest for better mobility and easier movement, ensuring greater user autonomy.

This electric wheelchair features a cutting-edge IoT system for people who require an assisted mobility device facilitating wheelchair users' movements towards objects such as the car, the bed or chairs of other types. The project now offers new features drawing on Leonardo's technological know-how. Avanchair has chosen to work with the company because it is aware of the positive impact that technological innovation can have on people's lives. The project represents an important step forward for Leonardo, which recognised its value right away, offering its technical and engineering skills and know-how to reinforce its commitment to the promotion of scientific citizenship, a key to the company's Sustainability Plan in line with the sustainable development goals of the UN's 2030 Agenda.

Leonardo's contribution

And so the team of Leonardo mechanical engineers involved in the project created a lateral stabiliser for the wheelchair, allowing an external support to be extended to the ground to prevent the risk of overturning during lateral translation of the chair. The stabiliser developed does not take up space when in motion, as it remains entirely within the form of the chair, allowing this to approach the objects that wheelchair users frequently use. The same team is now optimising the chair's footrest, requiring structural study to minimise its weight and thickness and improve its ergonomics, a key element for simplifying movement from the chair towards another structure. The project was conducted jointly with the start-up's engineers at every stage, using 3D modelling to identify the volumes available for installation of the mechanism, determine the principle behind its functioning and scale the mechanical components and moving parts.

The Avanchair start-up

Established in 2018 on the initiative of founder Andrea Depalo, who designed the device drawing on an awareness of the importance of independence for people with disabilities, the start-up immediately attracted the interest of a network of financiers who supported it in a crowdfunding campaign, with further backing from major Italian enterprises such as Enel X and Banco BPM. The project evolved and was fine-tuned using instrumentation that makes life safer and better for people who require assistance at all times: every further refinement of wheelchair technology represents an important achievement for users. Wheelchair users move off their chairs and onto another support at least 15 to 20 times a day. Making such movements safer and more fluid is therefore an essential goal for ensuring autonomy, and also has a positive impact on caregivers. Avanchair One gives the wheelchair new features with a specific goal: to improve quality of life for people who use a wheelchair daily.

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
10:24aLEONARDO'S TECHNOLOGICAL KNOW-HOW FO : concrete support for independent mobility
PU
04:44aRada Electronic Shares Tumble Premarket on Revenue Miss
DJ
07/05ELECTRONICS MEDICAL TRANSPORT BY DRO : Lazio Region and ENAC sign memorandum of understand..
PU
07/04LEONARDO S P A : Electronics Leonardo and Aeroporti di Roma sign agreement for the air mob..
PU
07/01Italy's Leonardo Secures $1.8 Billion Helicopters Order From Poland
MT
06/30LEONARDO S P A : Magyar Posta increases its distribution capacity with Leonardo's new sort..
PU
06/29LEONARDO S P A : digital electronics factories go live across the UK
PU
06/28Bank of Italy head could leave post early - paper
RE
06/22Italian government picks Fastweb, Aruba to set up country's cloud hub
RE
06/21GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hermes, Tesla, Apple, Intel, Visa...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 918 M 15 283 M 15 283 M
Net income 2022 703 M 720 M 720 M
Net Debt 2022 3 236 M 3 315 M 3 315 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 1,73%
Capitalization 5 216 M 5 343 M 5 343 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,07 €
Average target price 12,21 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.43.90%5 343
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION12.74%137 806
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.98%110 678
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.65%72 182
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.38%59 462
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.07%44 546