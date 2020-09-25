Log in
LEONARDO S.P.A.

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Leonardo sees 1 billion euro industry boost from Italy's alliance with U.S. on space

09/25/2020
FILE PHOTO: NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine visits NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans

An agreement between Italy and the United States over space exploration can generate around 1 billion euros (910 million pounds) for the Italian space industry, the CEO of aerospace and defence group Leonardo said.

Italy's Undersecretary to the Presidency, Riccardo Fraccaro, and NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, agreed to cooperate on NASA's Artemis programme for the return to the moon and other space projects.

As part of its Artemis programme, NASA plans to send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 and establish a sustainable presence there by the end of the decade.

Leonardo's Allesandro Profumo said Italy will make a significant contribution to the programme by providing the technology necessary for construction of moon landing systems and some of the habitable surface modules.

"The impact will be worth more than 1 billion euros, without considering all the positive effects for the supply chain and the related industries," Profumo said in a statement.

The Italian space industry currently employs 8,000 workers, of which 5,000 are at Leonardo, and generates an annual turnover of around 2 billion euros.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2020 13 522 M 15 718 M 15 718 M
Net income 2020 394 M 458 M 458 M
Net Debt 2020 3 171 M 3 686 M 3 686 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,27x
Yield 2020 2,71%
Capitalization 2 851 M 3 321 M 3 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 49 733
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 8,89 €
Last Close Price 4,96 €
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 79,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luciano Carta Chairman
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Roberto Cingolani Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.-52.56%3 321
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.73%105 879
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-35.04%86 550
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-5.60%54 135
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-22.37%39 191
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.18%37 994
