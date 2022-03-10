Leonardo sees EU defence spending boosting cash flow, pays dividend

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence
group Leonardo expects free cash flow to more than
double this year compared with 2021 as governments around the
world step up military spending in response to Russia's invasion
of Ukraine.
"The process of integration and creation of a European
defence and the increase in defence spending in EU and
neighbouring countries could be accelerated, creating
opportunities for companies operating in the sector," the group
said in a statement on 2021 results.
It added its exposure to operators directly affected by
sanctions against Russia was around 30 million euros ($32.97
million), with an order backlog with Moscow of about 25 million
euros.
The exposure to Ukraine was negligible.
The state-controlled group said it was monitoring the
geopolitical situation closely and was aligned with Italy's
government policies.
Last year Leonardo reported a free cash flow of 209 million
euros and a 142% rise in net profit to 587 million euros,
beating full-year guidance.
Revenue was up 5% to reach 14.1 billion euros, driven by
sales in the governmental and defence businesses, which
accounted for 88% of total.
"We are confirming our target of generating a cumulative 3
billion euro of cash flow over 2021-2025, with a significant
step up in 2022," CEO Alessandro Profumo said, adding the group
would return to paying a dividend based on its 2021 earnings.
This year, free operating cash flow is seen rising to 500
million euros and revenue is expected to be between 14.5 billion
and 15 billion euros.
All the businesses have recovered pre-pandemic levels,
excluding the Aerostructures division, which is under
restructuring, the group said, adding it was seeing signs of
recovery in the civil aeronautics business.
Germany, which has long played down the role of its military
in foreign policy, as well as Denmark and Poland have all said
they will ramp up defence spending with war at their doorstep.
($1 = 0.9099 euro)
