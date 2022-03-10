Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03/22 02:19:32 pm
8.249 EUR   +2.24%
02:09pLeonardo sees EU defence spending boosting cash flow, pays dividend
RE
01:14pLEONARDO S P A : 2021 Results (Comunicato stampa)
PU
01:00pDefence group Leonardo sees cash flow doubling in 2022, to pay dividend
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo sees EU defence spending boosting cash flow, pays dividend

03/10/2022 | 02:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo expects free cash flow to more than double this year compared with 2021 as governments around the world step up military spending in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The process of integration and creation of a European defence and the increase in defence spending in EU and neighbouring countries could be accelerated, creating opportunities for companies operating in the sector," the group said in a statement on 2021 results.

It added its exposure to operators directly affected by sanctions against Russia was around 30 million euros ($32.97 million), with an order backlog with Moscow of about 25 million euros.

The exposure to Ukraine was negligible.

The state-controlled group said it was monitoring the geopolitical situation closely and was aligned with Italy's government policies.

Last year Leonardo reported a free cash flow of 209 million euros and a 142% rise in net profit to 587 million euros, beating full-year guidance.

Revenue was up 5% to reach 14.1 billion euros, driven by sales in the governmental and defence businesses, which accounted for 88% of total.

"We are confirming our target of generating a cumulative 3 billion euro of cash flow over 2021-2025, with a significant step up in 2022," CEO Alessandro Profumo said, adding the group would return to paying a dividend based on its 2021 earnings.

This year, free operating cash flow is seen rising to 500 million euros and revenue is expected to be between 14.5 billion and 15 billion euros.

All the businesses have recovered pre-pandemic levels, excluding the Aerostructures division, which is under restructuring, the group said, adding it was seeing signs of recovery in the civil aeronautics business.

Germany, which has long played down the role of its military in foreign policy, as well as Denmark and Poland have all said they will ramp up defence spending with war at their doorstep. ($1 = 0.9099 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan Editing by Keith Weir and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEONARDO S.P.A. 1.49% 8.188 Delayed Quote.28.06%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.56% 132.75 Delayed Quote.73.46%
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
02:09pLeonardo sees EU defence spending boosting cash flow, pays dividend
RE
01:14pLEONARDO S P A : 2021 Results (Comunicato stampa)
PU
01:00pDefence group Leonardo sees cash flow doubling in 2022, to pay dividend
RE
03/09Leonardo To Consider Europe's Broader Defense Strategy In Sale Of Two Units
MT
03/09AEROSTRUCTURES | AIRCRAFT | UNMANNED : “Leonardo è partner di Skydweller Aero per il..
PU
03/09LEONARDO S P A : Cyber Security The Region of Lazio's mission-critical communications are ..
PU
03/08Italy's Leonardo Pauses Divestment Process For Two Units Amid Ukraine-Russia Conflict
MT
03/08Leonardo's plan to sell units on hold amid Ukraine crisis-sources
RE
03/08AIRCRAFT | CORPORATE | UNMANNED SYST : “Leonardo è partner di Skydweller Aero per il..
PU
03/08LEONARDO S P A : signs new Agreement to supply AW609 tiltrotors for passenger and utility ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 125 M 15 650 M 15 650 M
Net income 2021 519 M 576 M 576 M
Net Debt 2021 3 353 M 3 715 M 3 715 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,91x
Yield 2021 1,55%
Capitalization 4 641 M 5 141 M 5 141 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 139
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,07 €
Average target price 9,02 €
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.28.06%5 141
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.48%146 315
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION26.25%122 199
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.05%70 233
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.59%65 636
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.83%49 333