Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:01 2022-06-14 pm EDT
9.635 EUR   -0.01%
11:50aLeonardo set to benefit from Polish military helicopter order
RE
11:23aLEONARDO S P A : Electronics A step forward for communications between European Armed Forces with the completion of ESSOR HDR waveform interoperability qualification tests
PU
03:23aLEONARDO S P A : Unmanned systems Leonardo, Skydweller Aero and Luxembourg's Directorate of Defence announce collaboration agreement to support flight tests for a solar-powered Unmanned Aircraft System
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo set to benefit from Polish military helicopter order

06/14/2022 | 11:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A hostess walks past a Leonardo's helicopters logo at the headquarters in Vergiate

MILAN (Reuters) - Poland plans to buy several AW149 military helicopters, which are built by the Italian company Leonardo, the Polish defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

In a note, Banca Akros brokerage estimated on Tuesday that the contract could be worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.15 billion). The sum is equivalent to around 7.7% of Leonardo's 2022 order intake target, Akros analysts wrote.

"In the near future we will sign contracts for the supply of mine destroyers ..., AW149 multi-role support helicopters, two observation satellites and tank destroyers," the ministry wrote in Polish on Twitter on Monday, citing Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Leonardo, whose stocks closed 0.25% higher on Tuesday compared to a flattish blue chip index, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9591 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Zecchini; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
11:50aLeonardo set to benefit from Polish military helicopter order
RE
11:23aLEONARDO S P A : Electronics A step forward for communications between European Armed Forc..
PU
03:23aLEONARDO S P A : Unmanned systems Leonardo, Skydweller Aero and Luxembourg's Directorate o..
PU
06/13LEONARDO S P A : Cormorant continues to fly high
PU
06/13LEONARDO S P A : Electronics New TMMR Tactical Multi-Mission Radar presented at Eurosatory..
PU
06/10Airbus-Owned NHIndustries Has Contract Scrapped by Norway -- Update
DJ
06/10Norway Scraps Helicopter Contract With France's NHIndustries
DJ
06/10LEONARDO AT EUROSATORY 2022 : new capabilities to protect armed forces in the field
PU
06/09LEONARDO S P A : Cyber Security Leonardo is partner of CYBER4DE, the European project to i..
PU
06/08LEONARDO DIGITAL SUPPLY CHAIN : Results of wave 2 of the Leonardo Project in cooperation w..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 925 M 15 568 M 15 568 M
Net income 2022 703 M 733 M 733 M
Net Debt 2022 3 236 M 3 375 M 3 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,88x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 5 544 M 5 782 M 5 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 106
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 9,64 €
Average target price 12,15 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.52.95%5 782
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.96%136 368
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.04%112 992
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.83%71 610
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION7.75%60 293
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.38%44 988