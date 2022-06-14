Leonardo set to benefit from Polish military helicopter order

In a note, Banca Akros brokerage estimated on Tuesday that the contract could be worth 1.1 billion euros ($1.15 billion). The sum is equivalent to around 7.7% of Leonardo's 2022 order intake target, Akros analysts wrote.

"In the near future we will sign contracts for the supply of mine destroyers ..., AW149 multi-role support helicopters, two observation satellites and tank destroyers," the ministry wrote in Polish on Twitter on Monday, citing Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Leonardo, whose stocks closed 0.25% higher on Tuesday compared to a flattish blue chip index, declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9591 euros)

