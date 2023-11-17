(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa has announced that the offering price of the 18.0 million shares of DRS Inc. offered to the public in the US is USD17.75.

The completion of the offering is scheduled for November 21 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Following the completion of the offering, Leonardo is expected to hold approximately 73.3 percent of the issued and outstanding common shares of DRS or approximately 72.3 percent if the option to purchase additional shares from the underwriting banks is fully exercised.

"This transaction allows us to increase our financial flexibility to focus on investments and acquisitions that create value for Leonardo while preserving a solid financial structure," said Roberto Cingolani, Leonardo's chief executive officer and managing director.

"This transaction allows us to continue to consolidate Leonardo DRS and maintain a significant industrial and commercial presence in the U.S., the largest defense market in the World."

