(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ENAV Spa to strengthen mutual collaboration and operate jointly in the Air Traffic Management market in Italy and abroad.

"The agreement aims at an industrial and commercial partnership for the development of a portfolio of technologies and systems with high added value in the field of air traffic management," the company points out. The scope of the 24-month agreement also includes the provision of joint services: from the training of operational personnel, to the validation of new sensors, to the definition of flight procedures.

For some time now, the statement said, the two companies have been working together in the development of advanced radar, surveillance systems, communication technologies, air traffic management software, and satellite navigation procedures. Leonardo and ENAV are also partners in the latest initiatives related to drone air traffic management.

Leonardo's stock trades in the red 0.2 percent to EUR21.71 per share and ENAV's stock is down 0.7 percent to EUR3.30 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.