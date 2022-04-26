Log in
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/26 04:38:00 am EDT
10.04 EUR   +0.33%
04:30aLeonardo to sell stake in AAC joint venture to Thales unit
RE
03:10aLEONARDO S P A : Drs to transfer full ownership of advanced acoustic concepts jv to thales subsidiary tdsi
PU
04/22HELICOPTERS THE AGUSTA VIP HELICOPTER BRAND LANDS IN THE UK AND IRELAND'S VIP HELICOPTER TRANSPORT SECTOR : when heritage meets new demands
PU
Leonardo to sell stake in AAC joint venture to Thales unit

04/26/2022 | 04:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Leonardo logo is seen during celebrations for the 500th Eurofighter Typhoon produced by the European consortium at Caselle airport in Turin

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS had agreed to sell its entire stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC), its joint venture (JV) with a subsidiary of French peer Thales.

In a separate statement, Thales said that under the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of the year, its unit Thales Defense & Security (TDSI) would acquire DRS's stake and gain full ownership of AAC, which operates in the fields of advanced sonar, training and knowledge management systems.

No financial details for the deal were provided by the companies, and Leonardo was not immediately available for comment.

The divestiture follows last month's DRS sale of its satellite communications business GES to SES for $450 million, gross of taxes, as Leonardo rationalises its asset portfolio to focus on core activities such as electronics for defence and helicopters.

"The transaction is another step forward in the execution of our industrial plan, we are continuing to focus on our core business," Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said, adding that the deal marked a "further step in the process of refocusing DRS business portfolio."

($1 = 0.9349 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.45% 10.05 Delayed Quote.58.81%
THALES -0.61% 122.7 Real-time Quote.65.04%
Financials
Sales 2022 14 928 M 15 995 M 15 995 M
Net income 2022 672 M 720 M 720 M
Net Debt 2022 3 273 M 3 507 M 3 507 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,50x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 5 756 M 6 167 M 6 167 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 49 128
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 10,01 €
Average target price 11,42 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.58.81%6 167
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.74%149 034
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.61%118 818
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.59%69 662
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION14.73%66 289
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.92%47 856