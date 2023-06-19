Leonardo will develop the mission system of the Eurodrone

(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Monday that it will develop the mission system of the Eurodrone, the Male - Medium altitude long endurance - class remotely piloted aircraft intended to strengthen Europe's strategic defense autonomy with high-performance independent operational systems.

Within the program, whose total value amounts to EUR7 billion, "Leonardo plays a key role, thanks to the industrial workshare on the on-board electronics and the aerostructures component, which includes in addition to the AMS, the Airborne Electrical & Enviromental Control System, the Airborn Armament System and the design and production of the entire wing complex of the aircraft," a note reads.

For Italy, there will be 20 systems to be built for a total of 60 aircraft. Each system will consist of three aircraft and two ground stations for remote management of the aircraft.

Leonardo's stock is up 0.6 percent to EUR10.56 per share.

