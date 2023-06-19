Advanced search
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:13:36 2023-06-19 am EDT
10.58 EUR   +0.71%
09:56aLeonardo will develop the mission system of the Eurodrone
AN
05:55aLeonardo S P A : Growing role in the multinational eurodrone programme
PU
03:42aStock exchanges in the red; Monte Paschi leads on Mib.
AN
Leonardo will develop the mission system of the Eurodrone

06/19/2023 | 09:56am EDT
(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa announced Monday that it will develop the mission system of the Eurodrone, the Male - Medium altitude long endurance - class remotely piloted aircraft intended to strengthen Europe's strategic defense autonomy with high-performance independent operational systems.

Within the program, whose total value amounts to EUR7 billion, "Leonardo plays a key role, thanks to the industrial workshare on the on-board electronics and the aerostructures component, which includes in addition to the AMS, the Airborne Electrical & Enviromental Control System, the Airborn Armament System and the design and production of the entire wing complex of the aircraft," a note reads.

For Italy, there will be 20 systems to be built for a total of 60 aircraft. Each system will consist of three aircraft and two ground stations for remote management of the aircraft.

Leonardo's stock is up 0.6 percent to EUR10.56 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 15 370 M 16 790 M 16 790 M
Net income 2023 714 M 780 M 780 M
Net Debt 2023 2 610 M 2 851 M 2 851 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,42x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 6 041 M 6 599 M 6 599 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 51 627
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Average target price 13,35 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cingolani Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.30.27%6 599
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.15%142 515
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 286
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%69 605
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.40%59 518
BAE SYSTEMS PLC13.13%37 785
