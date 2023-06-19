Leonardo wins NATO contact to supply new defence radar

Leonardo Spa - Rome-based aerospace, defence and security firm - Wins contract from the NATO Support & Procurement Agency for the supply of a new RAT 31 DL/M long-range deployable air defence radar. This will be the third Leonardo DADR system to be used by the German air force. Support activities such as logistic studies, training and operational start-up are also included in the contract. No financial details were disclosed.

Current stock price: EUR10.59

12-month change: up 8.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

