Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-19 am EDT
10.59 EUR   +0.81%
12:50pLeonardo wins NATO contact to supply new defence radar
AN
11:58aMib falls to 27,700; purchases on UniCredit
AN
10:38aNato awards Leonardo contract to supply new defense radar
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leonardo wins NATO contact to supply new defence radar

06/19/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leonardo Spa - Rome-based aerospace, defence and security firm - Wins contract from the NATO Support & Procurement Agency for the supply of a new RAT 31 DL/M long-range deployable air defence radar. This will be the third Leonardo DADR system to be used by the German air force. Support activities such as logistic studies, training and operational start-up are also included in the contract. No financial details were disclosed.

Current stock price: EUR10.59

12-month change: up 8.7%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
12:50pLeonardo wins NATO contact to supply new defence radar
AN
11:58aMib falls to 27,700; purchases on UniCredit
AN
10:38aNato awards Leonardo contract to supply new defense radar
AN
10:29aLeonardo S P A : Nato awards contract to leonardo for the rat 31 dl/m air defence radar
PU
09:56aLeonardo will develop the mission system of the Eurodrone
AN
05:55aLeonardo S P A : Growing role in the multinational eurodrone programme
PU
03:42aStock exchanges in the red; Monte Paschi leads on Mib.
AN
06/18Exclusive-Mystery X9 helicopter takes shape as potential successor to Airbus H145
RE
06/15Leonardo launches new corporate organizational chart to optimize governance
AN
06/15Stock exchanges down after Fed; ECB awaited
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 15 370 M 16 790 M 16 790 M
Net income 2023 714 M 780 M 780 M
Net Debt 2023 2 610 M 2 851 M 2 851 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,42x
Yield 2023 1,40%
Capitalization 6 041 M 6 599 M 6 599 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 51 627
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Average target price 13,35 €
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Cingolani Chief Executive Officer, GM & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.30.27%6 599
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.15%142 515
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 286
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%69 605
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.40%59 518
BAE SYSTEMS PLC13.13%37 785
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer