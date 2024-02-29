(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of February 28, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Marshall Wace cuts short position on Saipem to 1.18% from 1.26%
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master raises short position on ERG to 0.6% from 0.52%
Marshall Wace files short position on Leonardo to 0.53% from 0.49%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Silver Point Capital raises short position on OVS to 0.74% from 0.67%
