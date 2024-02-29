(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of February 28, 2024:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short position on Saipem to 1.18% from 1.26%

----------

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master raises short position on ERG to 0.6% from 0.52%

----------

Marshall Wace files short position on Leonardo to 0.53% from 0.49%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Silver Point Capital raises short position on OVS to 0.74% from 0.67%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.