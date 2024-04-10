Leonardo S.p.A. is one of the European leaders in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aerospace defense systems. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - defense systems (45.5%): weapons, radar, etc.; - helicopters (28.7%): for civilian and military uses; - aeronautic equipment (17.8%): aircrafts, etc.; - aerostructures (3.9%); - other (4.6%). At the end of 2023, the group had 111 production sites located in Italy (55), Europe (8), the United States (30) and other (18). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Italy (17.6%), the United Kingdom (10.8%), Europe (24.4%), the United States (25.8%) and other (21.4%).