(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 9, 2024:
FTSE MIB
Millennium International Management cut short on A2A to 0.69% from 0.73%
Marshall Wace raised its short on Leonardo to 0.94% from 0.81%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Voleon Capital Management raised its short on Juventus Football Club to 0.65% from 0.57%
Marshall Wace raised its short on OVS to 0.80% from 0.79%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Citadel Advisors raised its short on Biesse to 0.60% from 0.59%
