(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of April 9, 2024:

FTSE MIB

Millennium International Management cut short on A2A to 0.69% from 0.73%

Marshall Wace raised its short on Leonardo to 0.94% from 0.81%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Voleon Capital Management raised its short on Juventus Football Club to 0.65% from 0.57%

Marshall Wace raised its short on OVS to 0.80% from 0.79%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors raised its short on Biesse to 0.60% from 0.59%

