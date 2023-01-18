Mirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 17, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 0.70% from 0.88%
Marshall Wace revises short position on Poste Italiane to 0.50% from 0.48%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Mirabella Financial Services has a short position on Webuild at 0.68%
