Mirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 17, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 0.70% from 0.88%

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Poste Italiane to 0.50% from 0.48%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Mirabella Financial Services has a short position on Webuild at 0.68%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.