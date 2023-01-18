Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:28:45 2023-01-18 am EST
8.684 EUR   +0.44%
10:16aMirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild
AN
01/17Thales JV Lands Contract For Search, Rescue System In Thailand
MT
01/17Stock exchanges down; Tenaris rears its head again
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild

01/18/2023 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of January 17, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short position on Leonardo to 0.70% from 0.88%

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Poste Italiane to 0.50% from 0.48%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Mirabella Financial Services has a short position on Webuild at 0.68%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.53% 26118.81 Delayed Quote.9.59%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.58% 8.692 Delayed Quote.7.27%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -0.06% 287.326 Real-time Quote.9.97%
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. 0.39% 9.758 Delayed Quote.6.53%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.53% 1179.45 Delayed Quote.9.70%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.55% 117.9 Delayed Quote.9.58%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.62% 119.55 Delayed Quote.9.46%
WEBUILD S.P.A. 7.15% 1.692 Delayed Quote.14.91%
All news about LEONARDO S.P.A.
10:16aMirabella Financial Services starts short on Webuild
AN
01/17Thales JV Lands Contract For Search, Rescue System In Thailand
MT
01/17Stock exchanges down; Tenaris rears its head again
AN
01/17Listings in the red; Leonardo soars on the Mib
AN
01/15UPDATE 13-At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
RE
01/13Funds move in on Leonardo and Banco BPM
AN
01/11Thales-Leonardo JV Signs Contract for Unibap's SpaceCloud Software
MT
01/11Leonardo S P A : Helicopters Mighty Merlin on the frontline with the Royal Navy's Commando..
PU
01/05Europeans expected to fall after Fed minutes
AN
01/04Mib above 24,800 but oils hold back list
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONARDO S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 14 815 M 16 003 M 16 003 M
Net income 2022 697 M 753 M 753 M
Net Debt 2022 3 167 M 3 421 M 3 421 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,12x
Yield 2022 1,65%
Capitalization 4 974 M 5 373 M 5 373 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 50 677
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,65 €
Average target price 12,08 €
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.7.27%5 373
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.22%144 865
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.08%117 189
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.43%70 118
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-3.15%66 076
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.31%37 062