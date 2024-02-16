(Alliance News) - Palingeo Spa, a company operating in the fields of geotechnics and geognostics, for the construction, infrastructure and consolidation of foundation soils or support of excavation sources, announced Friday the start of trading of its ordinary shares and warrants to 2026 on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

The shares closed the session up at EUR5.39, up 7.8 percent from the placement price of EUR5.00.

A total of 138,300 ordinary shares were traded during the day, with a total value of EUR766,059.

Leonardo Spada, Paolo Franzoni and Gianbattista Lippi co-founders of Palingeo, said, "This significant step allows us to accelerate our growth, implement consolidation strategies and expand our impact in the target market. The positive response from the markets and the financial community is a key signal for the path ahead."

