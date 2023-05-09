Roberto Cingolani appointed CEO and general manager of Leonardo

(Alliance News) - The new board of directors of Leonardo Spa on Tuesday appointed Roberto Cingolani as the company's CEO and general manager.

In addition, the board gave the chairman, Stefano Pontecorvo, certain powers relating to, among other things, institutional relations, group security and coordination for concessional finance projects.

Also, the board assessed the independence requirements of the directors who declared themselves independent and approved the establishment, as of June 1, of the new General Directorate Business & Operations, which is headed by Lorenzo Mariani as co-general manager.

Finally, Alessandra Genco, the company's chief financial officer, was appointed as the company's senior manager in charge of financial reporting.

Leonardo's stock closed Tuesday up 0.2 percent at EUR10.47 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

