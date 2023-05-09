Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Leonardo S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
10.47 EUR   +0.19%
01:54pRoberto Cingolani appointed CEO and general manager of Leonardo
AN
11:27aItalian defence firm Leonardo readies new management with board vote
RE
09:08aCyber Security | Innovation | Space New Boost For Space Economy From Pnrr : projects assigned to Leonardo and its joint ventures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Roberto Cingolani appointed CEO and general manager of Leonardo

05/09/2023 | 01:54pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The new board of directors of Leonardo Spa on Tuesday appointed Roberto Cingolani as the company's CEO and general manager.

In addition, the board gave the chairman, Stefano Pontecorvo, certain powers relating to, among other things, institutional relations, group security and coordination for concessional finance projects.

Also, the board assessed the independence requirements of the directors who declared themselves independent and approved the establishment, as of June 1, of the new General Directorate Business & Operations, which is headed by Lorenzo Mariani as co-general manager.

Finally, Alessandra Genco, the company's chief financial officer, was appointed as the company's senior manager in charge of financial reporting.

Leonardo's stock closed Tuesday up 0.2 percent at EUR10.47 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 15 390 M 16 863 M 16 863 M
Net income 2023 699 M 766 M 766 M
Net Debt 2023 2 584 M 2 831 M 2 831 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,50x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 6 009 M 6 621 M 6 584 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 51 627
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart LEONARDO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Leonardo S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONARDO S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,45 €
Average target price 13,43 €
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Erminio Marco Iacomussi Digital & Information Technology Director
Franco Ongaro Chief Technology and Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.29.59%6 621
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.30%139 308
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.36%114 207
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.11%67 158
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.59%57 702
BAE SYSTEMS PLC15.68%38 049
