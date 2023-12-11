(Alliance News) - International rating agency S&P Global has included Leonardo in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Europe Index for the fourteenth consecutive year.

Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) is based on the results obtained in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which analyzes with a view to continuous improvement the ESG performance of companies based on mostly public information and considering what emerged from the "media & stakeholder analysis" process.

The score obtained by Leonardo - updated as of December 8 - is 80 points out of 100, confirming for the fifth consecutive year the highest in the Aerospace &

Defense.

Leonardo closed Friday's session in the green by 2.0 percent at EUR13.85 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

