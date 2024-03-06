(Reuters) - Spanish defence and technology company Indra said on Wednesday it expects higher defence spending in Europe will boost its revenue and profitability over the next six years.

The company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to soar to more than 750 million euros ($814 million) in 2026 from 446 million euros in 2023, on a rise in revenue to 6 billion euros from 4.34 billion last year.

It sees a further rise in revenue to 10 billion euros by 2030.

Indra said increased spending by European countries on modernising defence systems, as well as the new wave of digitalisation led by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and cybersecurity would provide opportunities for growth.

The radar systems manufacturer aims to grow within the European military sector, where it competes with the likes of France's Thales and Italy's Leonardo.

Indra will set up a new space company and include its mobility business in tech unit Minsait with the entry of strategic partners, Indra's Chief Executive Jose Vicente De los Mozos said while presenting the company's strategy to 2030.

Spanish media have reported that private equity funds are condsidering buying a stake Minsait, which generated about half of Indra's revenue last year.

Asked about a potential sale of Minsait, Chairman Marc Murtra said Indra would keep a "significant" stake in the unit in such an event.

The company expects Minsait's revenue to rise 5% to 3.64 billion euros in 2026.

Indra, which is 28%-owned by the Spanish government, said it plans to invest 3.1 billion euros in technology development by 2030, partly financed by asset disposals.

Since the company intends to focus on space, Murtra said it could also make an acquisition in the industry. One potential target is a stake in satellite operator Hispasat, partly owned by state-controlled grid operator Redeia.

Indra expects to maintain a dividend payout ratio of around 20%. Its new strategy does not include a capital increase, Murtra added.

Indra's shares have risen more than 26% since the start of 2024, leading the Spanish blue-chip index. They were 0.5% higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9212 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro, Kirsten Donovan)

By Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi