(Alliance News) - Leonardo Spa reported Tuesday that director Steven Wood has bought 4,400 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR10.2310, for a total consideration of EUR45,016.40.

Leonardo's stock closed Tuesday down 0.2 percent at EUR10.16 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.