Swiss voters approve $6.5 bln purchase of fighter jets

ZURICH, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swiss voters backed the
government's plan to spend up to 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.46
billion) on new fighter jets in a surprisingly close referendum
that was won with a 50.1% majority, Swiss television reported on
Sunday.
Approving funding in the binding referendum would let the
government decide next year among the Eurofighter from Airbus
, the Rafale from France's Dassault, Boeing's
F/A-18 Super Hornet, or the Lockheed Martin F35-A
Lightning II.
The aircraft would replace Switzerland's aging fleet of 30
F/A-18 Hornets, which will go out of service in 2030.
($1 = 0.9284 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields;
Editing by Alison Williams)