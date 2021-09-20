Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Leonardo S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    LDO   IT0003856405

LEONARDO S.P.A.

(LDO)
Summary 
Summary

Webinar Microwave Power Solutions: register for the event!

09/20/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Next September 23rdat 10:00, or alternatively at 15:00 CEST, Leonardo Electronics Division will hold a webinar on Microwave Power Solutions. Grimoaldo Pellegrini, Andrea Sannibale and Carlo Ramundo Sales and Partnership Managers, will present Leonardo offer of Microwave Power Solutions based on state-of-the-art Electronic Vacuum technology as Magnetrons, Klystrons, Travelling Wave Tubes TWT, mini-TWT, Microwave Power Modules, and on microelectronic technology as Solid State Power Amplifiers.

The webinar will show how Leonardo Microwave Power Solutions are developed to satisfy in a customizable way the requirements of a large variety of Customers for Military and Civil Airborne, Surface, Missile platforms and Space applications.

At the end of the presentation, Leonardo will be available to reply to your queries. Participation is FREE, register here:

September 23rd at 10:00

September 23rd at 15:00

For more information, please contact: Andrea Sannibale Sales and Partnerships manager

Disclaimer

Leonardo S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2021 11:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14 103 M 16 509 M 16 509 M
Net income 2021 557 M 653 M 653 M
Net Debt 2021 3 366 M 3 940 M 3 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,92x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 3 854 M 4 524 M 4 511 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 49 980
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Profumo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandra Genco Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Luciano Carta Chairman
Dario Frigerio Lead Independent Director
Marina Rubini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONARDO S.P.A.13.37%4 524
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.61%125 017
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-3.94%94 423
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.94%56 077
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION31.11%54 449
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.69%44 702