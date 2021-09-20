Webinar Microwave Power Solutions: register for the event!

Next September 23rdat 10:00, or alternatively at 15:00 CEST, Leonardo Electronics Division will hold a webinar on Microwave Power Solutions. Grimoaldo Pellegrini, Andrea Sannibale and Carlo Ramundo Sales and Partnership Managers, will present Leonardo offer of Microwave Power Solutions based on state-of-the-art Electronic Vacuum technology as Magnetrons, Klystrons, Travelling Wave Tubes TWT, mini-TWT, Microwave Power Modules, and on microelectronic technology as Solid State Power Amplifiers.

The webinar will show how Leonardo Microwave Power Solutions are developed to satisfy in a customizable way the requirements of a large variety of Customers for Military and Civil Airborne, Surface, Missile platforms and Space applications.

At the end of the presentation, Leonardo will be available to reply to your queries. Participation is FREE, register here:

For more information, please contact: Andrea Sannibale Sales and Partnerships manager