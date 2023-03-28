Advanced search
    LFG   IT0004973696

LEONE FILM GROUP S.P.A.

(LFG)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-28 am EDT
2.120 EUR   -1.85%
Leone Film Group closes 2022 with profit down; board proposes dividend

03/28/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Leone Film Group Spa has approved the draft annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2022, in which it reported a consolidated net income amounts to EUR2.5 million compared to EUR5.9 million in 2021.

The board of directors proposes that the ordinary shareholders' meeting approve the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.09 per share for a total

maximum amount of approximately EUR1.3 million. Last year's dividend was EUR0.14 per share.

Consolidated revenues as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR56.2 million, down 43 percent from EUR98.6 million in 2021.

Consolidated EBITDA is EUR39.0 million and is down 21 percent from 2021, when it was EUR49.6 million. "This lower figure is mainly due to the fact that many of the important series productions in the year 2022 will be delivered in 2023," the company note reads.

Consolidated Ebit was EUR4.7 million, down about EUR3.2 million from 2021, when it was EUR7.9 million.

Consolidated net financial debt as of Dec. 31, 2022 is EUR80.6 million from EUR71 million as of last June 30.

Leone closed Tuesday's session 1.9 percent in the red at EUR2.12 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 48,6 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2022 2,56 M 2,76 M 2,76 M
Net Debt 2022 71,6 M 77,2 M 77,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 30,4 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,4%
Managers and Directors
Andrea Leone Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Raffaela Leone Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marra de Scisciolo Fabrizio Independent Director
Maite Bulgari Director & Vice President
Alberto Pagliardini Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONE FILM GROUP S.P.A.8.54%33
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.22.58%10 917
TOHO COMPANY LTD-1.18%6 664
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.3.78%4 544
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.3.16%3 805
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD40.27%2 332
