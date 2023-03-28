Leone Film Group closes 2022 with profit down; board proposes dividend

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Leone Film Group Spa has approved the draft annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2022, in which it reported a consolidated net income amounts to EUR2.5 million compared to EUR5.9 million in 2021.

The board of directors proposes that the ordinary shareholders' meeting approve the distribution of a dividend of EUR0.09 per share for a total

maximum amount of approximately EUR1.3 million. Last year's dividend was EUR0.14 per share.

Consolidated revenues as of December 31, 2022 amounted to EUR56.2 million, down 43 percent from EUR98.6 million in 2021.

Consolidated EBITDA is EUR39.0 million and is down 21 percent from 2021, when it was EUR49.6 million. "This lower figure is mainly due to the fact that many of the important series productions in the year 2022 will be delivered in 2023," the company note reads.

Consolidated Ebit was EUR4.7 million, down about EUR3.2 million from 2021, when it was EUR7.9 million.

Consolidated net financial debt as of Dec. 31, 2022 is EUR80.6 million from EUR71 million as of last June 30.

Leone closed Tuesday's session 1.9 percent in the red at EUR2.12 per share.

