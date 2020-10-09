Leone Film S p A : Aggiornamento Piano Strategico 2020 – 2021 pdf 0 10/09/2020 | 11:05am EDT Send by mail :

AGENDA 1 The Group 2 Key Facts 3 Our Roadmap 4 Distribution 5 Production 6 2018 Results and 2021 targets 2 1. THE GROUP Two mainstream areas of activity Distribution Production • Theatrical • Production • Free-TV • Co-production • Pay-Tv • Executive production • Home Video • International co-production • Digital • TV series production • International TV series co-production • International executive production service 4 A History of Growth 2001 2002 2007 2009 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 IPO Bulgari becomes Big Hits: relevant shareholder First Theatrical La La Land Big Hit: Wonder Established Distribution: The Wolf of The Post Traffic 1989 First Movie Wall Street Big Hits: Production: First Acquisition Big Hit: Green Book Generazione The Hateful Eight After 1000 Euro First TV Format: First Executive First International Knives Out Big Hits: Executive Production: Big Hits: Indovina chi Viene Productions: 1917 Established John Wick 2 Perfetti Sconosciuti a Cena Amiche Mie 1996 Gli anni First La Pazza Gioia Amore 14 più belli First TV Format: Co -Productions: First TV Series Ti sposo ma non troppo Viaggio in Italia Production: (Ballarò) Ti Ricordi di Me Immaturi 5 Italy's largest independent distributor Box Office 2016 - All Market - LFG pro forma Box Office 2017 - All Market - LFG pro forma Box Office 2018 - All Market - LFG pro forma Distributor Market Share Distributor Market Share Distributor Market Share Warner Bros Italia SpA 18,7% Warner Bros Italia SpA 19,8% WARNER BROS ITALIA 19,4% Medusa Film SpA 12,3% Universal Srl 18,5% WALT DISNEY S.M.P. ITALIA 14,8% Walt Disney SMP Italia 13,7% Walt disney SMP Italia 14,0% UNIVERSAL 14,7% Universal Srl 11,7% 20th Century FOX italia SpA 9,8% 20TH CENTURY FOX ITALIA 12,0% 20th Century FOX italia SpA 10,4% Leone Film Group SpA 7,6% LEONE FILM GROUP S.P.A. 7,5% Leone Film Group SpA 7,7% 01 Distribution 6,1% LUCKY RED DISTRIB. 5,1% 01 Distribution 4,6% Lucky Red 4,4% MEDUSA FILM 4,3% Lucky Red 5,4% Medusa Film SpA 4,1% 01 DISTRIBUTION 4,1% Eagle Pictures 3,2% Eagle Pictures 1,9% VISION DISTRIBUTION 3,2% BIM Distribution Srl 1,7% Videa CDE SpA 1,9% EAGLE PICTURES 3,1% Notorious Pict. SpA 1,6% Notorious Pict. SpA 1,9% NOTORIOUS PICT. 2,5% M2 Pictures Srl 1,4% Nexo Digital SpA 1,2% NEXO DIGITAL 1,4% Others 7,6% Others 8,8% Others 8,0% Total 100,0% Total 100,0% Total 100,0% Box Office 2016 - Italian - LFG pro forma Box Office 2017 - Italian - LFG pro forma Box Office 2018 - Italian - LFG pro forma Distributor Market Share Distributor Market Share Distributor Market Share Medusa Film SpA 27,1% Leone Film Group SpA 20,0% LEONE FILM GROUP S.P.A. 19,3% Leone Film Group SpA 16,9% 01 Distribution 16,2% LUCKY RED DISTRIB. 12,9% 01 Distribution 10,0% Lucky Red 11,6% MEDUSA FILM 10,9% Lucky Red 11,8% Medusa Film SpA 10,9% 01 DISTRIBUTION 10,6% Eagle Pictures 7,1% Eagle Pictures 5,1% VISION DISTRIBUTION 8,2% BIM Distribution Srl 3,8% Videa CDE SpA 5,0% EAGLE PICTURES 7,8% Notorious Pict. SpA 3,4% Notorious Pict. SpA 5,0% NOTORIOUS PICT. 6,3% M2 Pictures Srl 3,2% Nexo Digital SpA 3,1% NEXO DIGITAL 3,5% Others 16,7% Others 23,1% Others 20,5% Total 100,0% Total 100,0% Total 100,0% Box Office 2019 - All Market - LFG pro forma Distributor Market Share WALT DISNEY S.M.P. ITALIA 26,8% WARNER BROS ITALIA 21,6% 01 DISTRIBUTION 6,8% LEONE FILM GROUP S.P.A. 5,8% 20TH CENTURY FOX ITALIA 5,3% UNIVERSAL 5,1% MEDUSA FILM 5,1% VISION DISTRIBUTION 5,0% LUCKY RED DISTRIB. 4,9% EAGLE PICTURES 3,0% NOTORIOUS PICT. 2,7% NEXO DIGITAL 1,2% M2 PICTURES 0,8% Others 6,0% Totale 100,0% Box Office 2019 - ITA Distributors - LFG pro forma Distributor Market Share 01 DISTRIBUTION 16,5% LEONE FILM GROUP S.P.A. 14,0% EAGLE PICTURES 7,4% MEDUSA FILM 12,3% VISION DISTRIBUTION 12,2% LUCKY RED DISTRIB. 11,8% NOTORIOUS PICT. 6,3% Others 19,5% Totale 100,0% Source: Cinetel Annual Report 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017; LFG estimates including Executive Productions 6 Two companies creating strong synergies National Distribution Co-Production National Movie Production Executive Production National TV Series Production International TV Series Production International Co-Production International Executive Production • Connect production and distribution • Expand and diversify client base 7 • Leverage on same distribution partnerships • Stronger management team Leone Film Group Top Hits since IPO 1/2 Wonder (2017) Box Office (1) 12,4 The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 12,0 Green Book (2019) The Hateful Eight (2016) La La Land (2017) 10,1 8,5 8,3 8 (1) Source: Cinetel, data as of June 15th 2020 in € ml Leone Film Group Top Hits since IPO 2/2 Box Office (1) 1917 (2020) 6,7 The Post (2018) After (2019) Mia & the white lion (2019) 6,5 6,4 5,7 Cena con delitto - Knives Out (2019) 5,2 9 (1) Source: Cinetel, data as of June 15th 2020 in € ml Leone Film Group Library Top independently owned Italian library

Almost 500 movies

Mostly composed of recent titles 10 Snapshot on Sergio Leone's library Cult movies on which LFG commercializes perpetual distribution rights (1) (1) With the exception of 'Once Upon a Time in America' whose rights expire in 2035 11 Lotus Top Hits Perfetti Sconosciuti (2016) Box Office (1) 17,4 Immaturi (2011) 15,2 Immaturi - Il Viaggio (2012) A Casa Tutti Bene (2018) Tutta Colpa di Freud (2014) 11,8 9,2 7,9 La Pazza Gioia (2016) 6,2 (1) Source: Cinetel, data as of June 15th 2020 in € ml 12 Lotus - TV Series Production TUTTA COLPA DI FREUD La Serie Rolando Ravello SHOOTING Under Development A CASA TUTTI BENE - LA SERIE UONDERBOYS VERMICINO Gabriele Muccino Barbara Petronio & Gabriele (Working Title) Galli 13 Sales Distribution Cycle Theatrical Home Video Pay Per View/TVOD 1st Pay TV 2st Pay TV Free TV 2st Pay TV Library Start 105 days 105 days 180 days (1st window) 25 th Month (2nd window) …til the end 19th Month 49 Month Past now 14 Out Goals: Maintaining the leadership among Italians Independent movie producers and distributors Scaling our successful business model Distribute top US Produce top Continue independent commercial and expanding our blockbusters high-quality movie, production and TV series, along distribution top-notch Italian agreements directors Infrastructure Content Brand 15 2. KEY FACTS Key highlights Content Acquisition Strong relationships with all US independent producers, including Lionsgate, Amblin and others. Acquisition team devoted to select and negotiate the best movies on the market Content Distribution Multi-year agreement with RAI for at least 10 movies per year Long-term sales output deal with Amazon and Telecom Italia Sales to Sky, NETFLIX, Telecom Italia, iTunes, Google Play, etc. Content Production Signed agreements with top directors and screen players like Paolo Genovese, Gabriele Muccino, Maccio Capatonda, Giuseppe Tornatore, Rolando Ravello 17 2019 - 2020 Main Releases - Distribution Title Box Office (1) Green Book 10.1 M€ 1917 6.7 M€ After 6.4 M € Mia and the white lion 5.7 M € Knives Out 5.2 M € 18 (1) Source: Cinetel, data as of August 31st 2020 in € ml 3. OUR ROADMAP Distribution - Titles snapshot (1/2) AFTER 2 Director: Roger Kumble Cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin KILLER OF THE FLOWERS MOON Director: Martin Scorsese Cast: Leonardo Di Caprio THE MARKSMAN Director: Robert Lorenz Cast: Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick BIOS Director: Miguel Sapochnik Cast: Tom Hanks INSTRUMENTAL Director: James Marsh Cast: Andrew Garfield LET THERE BE ROCK Director: TBD Cast: Anthony Hopkins THE GENTLEMEN Director: Guy Ritchie Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Collin Farrel, Hugh Grant MISSING LINK Director: Chris Butler Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis UNHINGED Director: Derrick Borte Cast: Russell Crowe 20 Distribution - Titles snapshot (2/2) CASH TRUCK Director: Guy Ritchie Cast: Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Josh Hartnett THE GOOD HOUSE Director: Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky Cast: Morena Baccarin, Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline CHAOS WALKING Director: Doug Liman Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley COME AWAY Director: Brenda Chapman Cast: Angelina Jolie, Michael Caine LOUIS WAYN Director: Will Sharpe Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough 355 Director: Simon Kinberg Cast: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger HYPNOTIC Director: Robert Rodriguez Cast: Ben Affleck THE WOLF AND THE LION Director: Gilles de Maistre Cast: Graham Greene 21 Production - selection of Movies completed or in post- production TUTTA COLPA DI FREUD - LA SERIE Director: Rolando Ravello Cast: Claudio Bisio SUPEREROI Director: Paolo Genovese Script: Paolo Genovese Cast: Jasmine Trinca, Alessandro Borghi THE LAND OF DREAMS Director: Nicola Abbatangelo Cast: Caterina Shulha, George Blagden, Edoardo Pesce 22 Production - Italian and International Movies in production Snapshot IL RAGAZZO BLU Director: Marco Pontecorvo Cast: Anna Foglietta MIO FRATELLO, MIA SORELLA Script: Paola Mammini, Roberto Capucci Director: Roberto Capucci Cast: Alessandro Preziosi, Claudia Pandolfi PER TUTTA LA VITA Script: Paolo Genovese, Paolo Costella Director: Paolo Costella Cast: Fabio Volo, Ambra Angiolini 23 Production - Italian and International Movies Under Development Snapshot IL NUOVO FILM DI PAOLO GENOVESE IL NUOVO FILM DI GABRIELE MUCCINO IL NUOVO FILM DI STEFANO SOLLIMA IL NUOVO FILM DI PAOLO VIRZÌ 24 4. DISTRIBUTION 5. DISTRIBUTION Business structure Content Acquisition DISTRIBUTION Acquisition of new rights for 15-25 years Theatrical release highly relevant to set movie revenues along right exploitment period After first exploitment (about 3 years) transition to "library" The high growth of the past years is keeping the Library 'young' with many years of exploitment ahead Library Right management Acquisition of direct-to- video movies Resilient cash generation Asset rotation as value driver 26 Theatrical Distribution structure Acquisition DreamWorks Summit Amblin Red Granite Voltage IM Global Bloom Film Nation Sierra STX Leone Film Group Theatrical co-distribution: joint decisions on marketing plan 01 The Space Universal Medusa Eagle Lucky Red Distribution Theatres Free TV RAI, Mediaset, Discovery, CIELO, RSI Pay TV SKY, AXN Digital Netflix, Telecom, iTunes, Amazon, Chili, Wuaki, Infinity 27 Theatrical Distribution market update Tickets by Months 14.000.000 12.000.000 10.000.000 Total Box Office 2019: 635,5 ml (+14,35% vs 2018) 8.000.000 6.000.000 4.000.000 Total Tickets 2019: 97,6 ml 2.000.000 (+13,55% vs 2018) - JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DEC 2019 Tickets 2018 Tickets Tickets by Day 25.000.000 20.000.000 15.000.000 10.000.000 5.000.000 0 Mon Thu Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 2019 Tickets 2018 Tickets Source: Cinetel Annual Report 2019 28 5. PRODUCTION Lotus business model hedges its risks pre- covering production budgets Production Project identification Cost coverage Commercialization Production and co-production Cost covered by pre-sales of rights, international sales, tax credit, governmental and regional incentives, equity Perpetual sale of content across all distribution channels Library build-up as rights are retained Selection of director and cast Executive Production Sign agreements with all key players Costs entirely up-fronted by the client Lotus receives a fee and a bonus depending on box office (plus other incentives) No balance sheet nor P&L risk Sale of the entire product to a single client Little or no rights are retained Executive Production services for international producers Many projects already completed 30 Our investment criteria in movie production Stand-out We focus on products which can be immediately recognized by the audience (director, cast, story, etc.) Financial discipline No cash-out until all movie costs are covered Marketability Commercial appeal is the key driver Internationalization Products that can be sold outside national borders are of particular interest 31 A Solid contracted pipeline Paolo Genovese Exclusivity agreement as screenwriter and director Gabriele Muccino Exclusivity agreement as screenwriter and director Paolo Virzì Exclusivity agreement as screenwriter and director Nicola Abbatangelo Exclusivity agreement as director Stefano Sollima Exclusivity agreement as director 32 6. 2019 RESULTS AND 2020 - 2021 TARGETS 2019 Financial highlights (€/m) 2019E (1) 2019A (2) Δ% Revenues 65,3 70,2 4,9 7,5% EBITDA 25,9 29,0 3,1 12,0% EBIT 6,6 2,2 -4,4 -66,9% Net Income 4,3 1,0 -3,3 -76,0% Net Financial Position/(Cash) 57,6 65,3 7,7 13,4% Net Debt / EBITDA 2,2 2,3 0,0 1,2% Total releases (#) 19,0 17,0 -2,0 -10,5% Distribution 16 15 -1,0 -6,3% Production 3 2 -1,0 -33,3% Investments 29,9 35,6 5,7 19,1% (1) IFRS, audited 34 2019 EBITDA and EBIT generation(1) € ml (1) IFRS, audited EBITDA: 29 ml EBIT: 2,2 ml 35 2019 financial structure (1) € ml Net working capital Equity Advances Assets Net debt Other debt (1) IFRS, audited 36 Our targets for 2021 (€/m) 2020E 2021E CAGR Revenues 62,0 100,2 9% EBITDA 27,6 50,4 15% EBIT 1,2 6,5 31% Net Income -0,9 4,2 42% Net Financial Position/(Cash) 69,7 73,0 Net Debt / EBITDA 2,5 1,4 Total releases (#) 7 21 4% Distribution 6 15 0% Production 1 6 19% Investments 34,0 54,1 24% The Group assumes a situation of the Covid 19 pandemic substantially stable in 2020 and normalizing in 2021. This is reflected in the hypothesis of low theatrical revenues in 2020 and average theatrical revenues in 2021. It is also assumed that there are no impacts on the productions. If, on the other hand, the pandemic were to continue in an important form also in 2021 and if the productions were to be severely impacted by Covid, this would worsen the Group's result. 37 2021 targets by business (€/m) 2020E 2021E Revenues 62,0 100,2 Distribution 22,4 30,1 Production 39,6 70,1 Ebitda 27,6 50,4 Distribution 14,7 20,4 Production 12,9 30,0 Ebit 1,2 6,5 Distribution -0,1 3,2 Production 1,3 3,4 38 Comparison with 2019 business plan previous business plan current business plan (€/m) 2019A 2020E 2021E 2020E 2021E Revenues 70,2 91,1 105,9 62,0 100,2 Distribution 36,0 37,7 44,1 22,4 30,1 Production 34,2 53,4 61,8 39,6 70,1 Ebitda 29,0 42,6 47,9 27,6 50,4 Distribution 20,9 20,9 26,4 14,7 20,4 Production 8,1 21,6 21,4 12,9 30,0 Ebit 2,2 9,1 10,8 1,2 6,5 Distribution 1,7 3,1 3,0 -0,1 3,2 Production 0,5 6,0 7,8 1,3 3,4 The drop in revenues, Ebitda and Ebit in 2020 compared to the 2019 business plan is mainly due to Covid 19, which delayed the production activities and reduced the revenues both for the production activities and the distribution activities. In 2021 revenues, Ebitda and Ebit in Distribution are expected to be lower than in 2019 Business Plan, again due to the Covid 19, which affected not only the theatrical revenues, but also the other channels revenues. Production revenues and Ebitda in 2021 are higher compared to the 2019 business plan, due to production in 2021 of activities initially expected in 2020, 2021 Production Ebit is lower due to the impact of Covid 19 on margins (lower sale of tickets and higher production costs). 39 Distribution (€/m) 2020E 2021E Theatrical Releases (#) 6 15 Theatrical Revenues 4,0 7,1 Sale of Rights 1,9 2,1 Free TV 5,2 7,6 Digital + Pay-TV 10,0 12,4 Home Video 0,9 0,6 Others 0,4 0,4 Revenues 22,4 30,1 P&A and Other Costs (7,6) (9,7) EBITDA 14,7 20,4 Amortizations (14,8) (17,3) EBIT -0,1 3,2 40 Production (€/m) 2020E 2021E Productions 1 6 Revenues 39,6 70,1 Production, Corporate & P&A costs (26,7) (40,1) EBITDA 12,9 30,0 D&A (11,6) (26,7) EBIT 1,3 3,4 41 Executive Production Our 2020 - 2021 expected theatrical releases 2020 2021 o 1917 o 355 o Missing Link o Bios o Instrumental o After 2 o o Rich Old Broads Saw Legacy o Unhinged o Larry o Words Written on a bathroom o Ruin o Let There Be Rock Distribution Walls o Come Away o The Minute Man o Hipnotic o The Wolf and the Lion o Chaos Walking o Cash Truck o Luis Wain o Gunpowder o Gli anni più belli o Supereroi o Matrimoni Production o The Land of Dreams o Tutta Colpa di Freud - La Serie o Alfredino Rampi o Primo Giorno Della Mia Vita 42 A lifetime commitment DISCLAIMER This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Leone Film Group S.p.A. ("LFG") management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are based on LFG's current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual future results or performance may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of LFG to control or estimate precisely, including changes in the regulatory environment, future market developments and other risks. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which are made only as of the date of this presentation. 