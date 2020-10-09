Leone Film S p A : Aggiornamento Piano Strategico 2020 – 2021 pdf

(1) Source: Cinetel, data as of June 15th 2020 in € ml
Leone Film Group Top Hits since IPO 2/2
Box Office (1)
1917 (2020)
6,7
The Post (2018)
After (2019)
Mia & the white lion (2019)
6,5
6,4
5,7
Cena con delitto - Knives Out (2019)
5,2
9
(1) Source: Cinetel, data as of June 15th 2020 in € ml
Leone Film Group Library
Top independently owned Italian library
Almost 500 movies
Mostly composed of recent titles
10
Snapshot on Sergio Leone's library
Cult movies on which LFG commercializes perpetual distribution rights(1)
(1) With the exception of 'Once Upon a Time in America' whose rights expire in 2035
11
Lotus Top Hits
Perfetti Sconosciuti (2016)
Box Office (1)
17,4
Immaturi (2011)
15,2
Immaturi - Il Viaggio (2012)
A Casa Tutti Bene (2018)
Tutta Colpa di Freud (2014)
11,8
9,2 7,9
La Pazza Gioia (2016)
6,2
(1) Source: Cinetel, data as of June 15th 2020 in € ml
12
Lotus - TV Series Production
TUTTA COLPA DI FREUD
La Serie
Rolando Ravello
SHOOTING
Under Development
A CASA TUTTI BENE - LA SERIE
UONDERBOYS
VERMICINO
Gabriele Muccino
Barbara Petronio & Gabriele
(Working Title)
Galli
13
Sales Distribution Cycle
Theatrical
Home Video
Pay Per View/TVOD
1st Pay TV
2st Pay TV
Free TV
2st Pay TV
Library
Start
105 days
105 days
180 days
(1st window)
25
th
Month
(2nd window)
…til the end
19th Month
49 Month
Past
now
14
Out Goals:
Maintaining the leadership among Italians Independent movie producers and distributors
Scaling our successful business model
Distribute top US
Produce top
Continue
independent
commercial and
expanding our
blockbusters
high-quality movie,
production and
TV series, along
distribution
top-notch Italian
agreements
directors
Infrastructure
Content
Brand
15
2. KEY FACTS
Key highlights
Content
Acquisition
Strong relationships with all US independent producers, including Lionsgate, Amblin and others.
Acquisition team devoted to select and negotiate the best movies on the market
Content
Distribution
Multi-year agreement with RAI for at least 10 movies per year
Long-term sales output deal with Amazon and Telecom Italia
Sales to Sky, NETFLIX, Telecom Italia, iTunes, Google Play, etc.
Content
Production
Signed agreements with top directors and screen players like Paolo Genovese, Gabriele Muccino, Maccio Capatonda, Giuseppe Tornatore, Rolando Ravello
17
2019 - 2020 Main Releases - Distribution
Title
Box Office (1)
Green Book
10.1 M€
1917
6.7 M€
After
6.4 M €
Mia and the white lion
5.7 M €
Knives Out
5.2 M €
18
(1) Source: Cinetel, data as of August 31st 2020 in € ml
3. OUR ROADMAP
Distribution - Titles snapshot
(1/2)
AFTER 2
Director: Roger Kumble
Cast: Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin
KILLER OF THE FLOWERS MOON
Director: Martin Scorsese
Cast: Leonardo Di Caprio
THE MARKSMAN
Director: Robert Lorenz
Cast: Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick
BIOS
Director: Miguel
Sapochnik
Cast: Tom Hanks
INSTRUMENTAL
Director: James Marsh
Cast: Andrew Garfield
LET THERE BE ROCK
Director: TBD
Cast: Anthony Hopkins
THE GENTLEMEN
Director: Guy Ritchie
Cast: Matthew
McConaughey, Collin
Farrel, Hugh Grant
MISSING LINK
Director: Chris Butler
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis
UNHINGED
Director: Derrick Borte
Cast: Russell Crowe
20
Distribution - Titles snapshot
(2/2)
CASH TRUCK
Director: Guy Ritchie
Cast: Jason Statham,
Scott Eastwood, Josh
Hartnett
THE GOOD HOUSE
Director: Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky
Cast: Morena Baccarin,
Sigourney Weaver, Kevin
Kline
CHAOS WALKING
Director: Doug Liman
Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy
Ridley
COME AWAY
Director: Brenda Chapman
Cast: Angelina Jolie,
Michael Caine
LOUIS WAYN
Director: Will Sharpe
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch,
Claire Foy, Andrea
Riseborough
355
Director: Simon Kinberg
Cast: Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita
Nyong'o, Diane Kruger
HYPNOTIC
Director: Robert Rodriguez
Cast: Ben Affleck
THE WOLF AND THE LION
Director: Gilles de Maistre
Cast: Graham Greene
21
Production - selection of Movies completed or in post- production
TUTTA COLPA DI FREUD - LA SERIE
Director: Rolando Ravello
Cast: Claudio Bisio
SUPEREROI
Director: Paolo Genovese
Script: Paolo Genovese
Cast: Jasmine Trinca, Alessandro
Borghi
THE LAND OF DREAMS
Director: Nicola Abbatangelo
Cast: Caterina Shulha,
George Blagden, Edoardo
Pesce
22
Production - Italian and International Movies in production Snapshot
IL RAGAZZO BLU
Director: Marco Pontecorvo
Cast: Anna Foglietta
MIO FRATELLO, MIA SORELLA
Script: Paola Mammini, Roberto Capucci
Director: Roberto Capucci
Cast: Alessandro Preziosi, Claudia Pandolfi
PER TUTTA LA VITA
Script: Paolo Genovese, Paolo Costella
Director: Paolo Costella
Cast: Fabio Volo, Ambra Angiolini
23
Production - Italian and International Movies Under Development Snapshot
IL NUOVO FILM DI PAOLO GENOVESE
IL NUOVO FILM DI GABRIELE MUCCINO
IL NUOVO FILM DI STEFANO SOLLIMA
IL NUOVO FILM DI PAOLO VIRZÌ
24
4. DISTRIBUTION
5. DISTRIBUTION
Business structure
Content Acquisition
DISTRIBUTION
Acquisition of new rights for 15-25 years
Theatrical release highly relevant to set movie revenues along right exploitment period
After first exploitment (about 3 years) transition to "library"
The high growth of the past years is keeping the Library
'young' with many years of
exploitment ahead
Library
Right management
Acquisition of direct-to- video movies
Resilient cash generation
Asset rotation as value driver
26
Theatrical Distribution structure
Acquisition
DreamWorks
Summit
Amblin
Red Granite
Voltage
IM Global
Bloom
Film Nation
Sierra
STX
Leone Film Group
Theatrical co-distribution: joint decisions on marketing plan
01
The Space
Universal
Medusa
Eagle
Lucky Red
Distribution
Theatres
Free TV
RAI, Mediaset,
Discovery,
CIELO, RSI
Pay TV
SKY, AXN
Digital
Netflix,
Telecom,
iTunes,
Amazon, Chili,
Wuaki, Infinity
27
Theatrical Distribution market update
Tickets by Months
14.000.000
12.000.000
10.000.000
Total Box Office 2019: 635,5 ml
(+14,35% vs 2018)
8.000.000
6.000.000
4.000.000
Total Tickets 2019: 97,6 ml
2.000.000
(+13,55% vs 2018)
-
JAN FEB MAR APR MAY
JUN JUL AGO SEP OCT NOV DEC
2019 Tickets
2018 Tickets
Tickets by Day
25.000.000
20.000.000
15.000.000
10.000.000
5.000.000
0
Mon
Thu
Wed
Thu
Fri
Sat
Sun
2019 Tickets
2018 Tickets
Source: Cinetel Annual Report 2019
28
5. PRODUCTION
Lotus business model hedges its risks pre- covering production budgets
Production
Project identification
Cost coverage
Commercialization
Production
and co-production
Cost covered by pre-sales of rights, international sales, tax credit, governmental and regional incentives, equity
Perpetual sale of content across all distribution channels
Library build-up as rights are retained
Selection of director
and cast
Executive Production
Sign agreements
with all key players
Costs entirely up-fronted by the client
Lotus receives a fee and a bonus depending on box office (plus other incentives)
No balance sheet nor P&L risk
Sale of the entire product to a single client
Little or no rights are retained
Executive Production services for international
producers
Many projects already completed
30
Our investment criteria in movie production
Stand-out
We focus on products which can be immediately recognized by the audience (director, cast, story, etc.)
Financial discipline
No cash-out until all movie costs are covered
Marketability
Commercial appeal is the key driver
Internationalization
Products that can be sold outside national borders are of particular interest
31
A Solid contracted pipeline
Paolo
Genovese
Exclusivity agreement as screenwriter and director
Gabriele
Muccino
Exclusivity agreement as screenwriter and director
Paolo
Virzì
Exclusivity agreement as screenwriter and director
Nicola Abbatangelo
Exclusivity agreement as director
Stefano
Sollima
Exclusivity agreement as director
32
6. 2019 RESULTS AND 2020 -
2021 TARGETS
2019 Financial highlights
(€/m)
2019E (1)
2019A (2)
Δ%
Revenues
65,3
70,2
4,9
7,5%
EBITDA
25,9
29,0
3,1
12,0%
EBIT
6,6
2,2
-4,4
-66,9%
Net Income
4,3
1,0
-3,3
-76,0%
Net Financial Position/(Cash)
57,6
65,3
7,7
13,4%
Net Debt / EBITDA
2,2
2,3
0,0
1,2%
Total releases (#)
19,0
17,0
-2,0
-10,5%
Distribution
16
15
-1,0
-6,3%
Production
3
2
-1,0
-33,3%
Investments
29,9
35,6
5,7
19,1%
(1) IFRS, audited
34
2019 EBITDA and EBIT generation(1)
€ ml
(1) IFRS, audited
EBITDA: 29 ml
EBIT: 2,2 ml
35
2019 financial structure (1)
€ ml
Net working capital
Equity
Advances
Assets
Net debt
Other debt
(1) IFRS, audited
36
Our targets for 2021
(€/m)
2020E
2021E
CAGR
Revenues
62,0
100,2
9%
EBITDA
27,6
50,4
15%
EBIT
1,2
6,5
31%
Net Income
-0,9
4,2
42%
Net Financial Position/(Cash)
69,7
73,0
Net Debt / EBITDA
2,5
1,4
Total releases (#)
7
21
4%
Distribution
6
15
0%
Production
1
6
19%
Investments
34,0
54,1
24%
The Group assumes a situation of the Covid 19 pandemic substantially stable in 2020 and normalizing in 2021. This is reflected in the hypothesis of low theatrical revenues in 2020 and average theatrical revenues in 2021. It is also assumed that there are no impacts on the productions. If, on the other hand, the pandemic were to continue in an important form also in 2021 and if the productions were to be severely impacted by Covid, this would worsen the Group's result.
37
2021 targets by business
(€/m)
2020E
2021E
Revenues
62,0
100,2
Distribution
22,4
30,1
Production
39,6
70,1
Ebitda
27,6
50,4
Distribution
14,7
20,4
Production
12,9
30,0
Ebit
1,2
6,5
Distribution
-0,1
3,2
Production
1,3
3,4
38
Comparison with 2019 business plan
previous business plan
current business plan
(€/m)
2019A
2020E
2021E
2020E
2021E
Revenues
70,2
91,1
105,9
62,0
100,2
Distribution
36,0
37,7
44,1
22,4
30,1
Production
34,2
53,4
61,8
39,6
70,1
Ebitda
29,0
42,6
47,9
27,6
50,4
Distribution
20,9
20,9
26,4
14,7
20,4
Production
8,1
21,6
21,4
12,9
30,0
Ebit
2,2
9,1
10,8
1,2
6,5
Distribution
1,7
3,1
3,0
-0,1
3,2
Production
0,5
6,0
7,8
1,3
3,4
The drop in revenues, Ebitda and Ebit in 2020 compared to the 2019 business plan is mainly due to Covid 19, which delayed the production activities and reduced the revenues both for the production activities and the distribution activities. In 2021 revenues, Ebitda and Ebit in Distribution are expected to be lower than in 2019 Business Plan, again due to the Covid 19, which affected not only the theatrical revenues, but also the other channels revenues. Production revenues and Ebitda in 2021 are higher compared to the 2019 business plan, due to production in 2021 of activities initially expected in 2020, 2021 Production Ebit is lower due to the impact of Covid 19 on margins (lower sale of tickets and higher production costs).
39
Distribution
(€/m)
2020E
2021E
Theatrical Releases (#)
6
15
Theatrical Revenues
4,0
7,1
Sale of Rights
1,9
2,1
Free TV
5,2
7,6
Digital + Pay-TV
10,0
12,4
Home Video
0,9
0,6
Others
0,4
0,4
Revenues
22,4
30,1
P&A and Other Costs
(7,6)
(9,7)
EBITDA
14,7
20,4
Amortizations
(14,8)
(17,3)
EBIT
-0,1
3,2
40
Production
(€/m)
2020E
2021E
Productions
1
6
Revenues
39,6
70,1
Production, Corporate & P&A costs
(26,7)
(40,1)
EBITDA
12,9
30,0
D&A
(11,6)
(26,7)
EBIT
1,3
3,4
41
Executive Production
Our 2020 - 2021 expected theatrical releases
2020
2021
o 1917
o
355
o
Missing Link
o
Bios
o
Instrumental
o After 2
o
o
Rich Old Broads
Saw Legacy
o
Unhinged
o
Larry
o Words Written on a bathroom
o
Ruin
o Let There Be Rock
Distribution
Walls
o
Come Away
o
The Minute Man
o Hipnotic
o The Wolf and the Lion
o Chaos Walking
o Cash Truck
o Luis Wain
o Gunpowder
o Gli anni più belli
o
Supereroi
o
Matrimoni
Production
o The Land of Dreams
o Tutta Colpa di Freud - La Serie
o
Alfredino Rampi
o Primo Giorno Della Mia Vita
42
A lifetime commitment
