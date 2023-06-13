Advanced search
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:58:06 2023-06-13 pm EDT
0.2670 EUR   -1.29%
01:58pAfr : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05/31Leoni : receives required majorities for restructuring plan
PU
05/12Leoni Ag : Öffentliche Bekanntmachung des gerichtlichen Erörterungs- und Abstimmungstermins (German language only)
EQ
AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

06/13/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.06.2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 16, 2023
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 16, 2023
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1656309  13.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 836 M 5 223 M 5 223 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 1 705 M 1 841 M 1 841 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,84 M 9,54 M 9,54 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 95 905
Free-Float 80,0%
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 €
Average target price 0,10 €
Spread / Average Target -63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harald Nippel Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rinnerberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Spengler Chief Operating Officer
Franz Spieß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mark Dischner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG-95.09%10
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.6.23%10 767
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-31.67%4 395
NEXANS-6.75%3 680
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION34.20%3 327
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.30.36%2 731
