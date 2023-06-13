AFR: Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
13.06.2023 / 19:56 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
13.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leoni AG
|
|Marienstraße 7
|
|90402 Nuremberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leoni.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1656309 13.06.2023 CET/CEST