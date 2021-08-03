Log in
DGAP-AFR : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2021 | 04:49am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-03 / 10:48 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021 
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021 
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Leoni AG 
              Marienstraße 7 
              90402 Nuremberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leoni.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223601 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223601&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 04:48 ET (08:48 GMT)

