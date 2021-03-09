DGAP-AFR : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-03-09 / 09:42 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Annual financial report of the group Language: German Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ Language: English Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/ =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Leoni AG Marienstraße 7 90402 Nuremberg Germany Internet: www.leoni.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1174094 2021-03-09

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)