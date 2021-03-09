DGAP-AFR : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com
