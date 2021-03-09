Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LEONI AG    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-AFR : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/09/2021 | 03:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Leoni AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the 
WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-03-09 / 09:42 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Leoni AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 
Address: https://www.leoni.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: March 17, 2021 
Address: https://www.leoni.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-09 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Leoni AG 
              Marienstraße 7 
              90402 Nuremberg 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.leoni.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1174094 2021-03-09

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)

All news about LEONI AG
03:43aDGAP-AFR  : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
DJ
03/03LEONI AG : Release according to Article 43, Section 1,2 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
03/01LEONI  : sells WCS unit Leoni Schweiz AG to consortium of buyers led by former B..
PU
02/17LEONI AG  : DZ Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
02/09PIERER MOBILITY  : Boosts Stake in Germany's Leoni
MT
02/09DGAP-PVR  : Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [th..
DJ
01/29LEONI AG  : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
01/28LEONI AG  : Kepler Cheuvreux remains a Sell rating
MD
01/28LEONI AG  : Warburg Research remains a Sell rating
MD
01/27LEONI  : Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in fre..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 106 M 4 879 M 4 879 M
Net income 2020 -228 M -270 M -270 M
Net Debt 2020 1 354 M 1 609 M 1 609 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,76x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 402 M 476 M 477 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 95 222
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,63 €
Last Close Price 12,29 €
Spread / Highest target -10,5%
Spread / Average Target -38,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Jägering Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG84.81%476
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-10.21%8 189
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.38%5 243
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.29%4 740
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.9.95%4 269
NEXANS6.84%3 133
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ