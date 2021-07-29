Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEONI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-Adhoc : LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF significantly above market expectations in 2nd quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales & earnings for 2021

07/29/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results 
LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and FCF significantly above market 
expectations in 2nd quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales & earnings for 2021 
29-Jul-2021 / 21:21 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEONI generates an EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs and a free cash flow significantly 
above market expectations in the second quarter of 2021 and raises outlook for sales and earnings for 2021 
Nuremberg, 29 July 2021 - Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021, sales of Leoni AG, Nuremberg 
(ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888), amounted to EUR 1.30 billion (Q2 2020: EUR 673 million), EBIT before exceptional 
items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was EUR 48 million (Q2 2020: EUR -96 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 27 
million (Q2 2020: EUR -129 million). The free cash flow amounted to EUR -10 million (Q2 2020: EUR -244 million). The 
earnings figures and free cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 are significantly above current market 
expectations*. Against this background, the Board of Directors today decided to raise its outlook for sales and 
earnings for the full year 2021. It now expects a significant year-on-year increase (2020: EUR 4.1 billion) in Group 
sales to at least EUR 5 billion and a significant year-on-year increase (2020: EUR -59 million) in EBIT before 
exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs to at least EUR 100 million for the full year 2021. 
The positive earnings development in the second quarter of 2021 is based on the continuation of the recovery in demand 
in the automotive and industrial sectors, volume and mix effects as well as positive effects from the VALUE 21 
programme and the restructuring concept. The positive free cash flow development mainly results from higher earnings 
and increased factoring volumes. 
Leoni expects to face a variety of challenges during the remainder of the year. These include, among others, the 
ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and the continuing bottlenecks in global supply chains, which are impacting the availability 
of critical components and materials and could lead to production disruptions of automotive manufacturers and at Leoni 
in the coming months. 
Against the background of the positive development in the first half of the year, the Board of Directors nevertheless 
decided today to raise its sales and earnings outlook. It now expects a significant year-on-year increase (2020: EUR 
4.1 billion) in Group sales to at least EUR 5 billion and a significant year-on-year increase (2020: EUR -59 million) 
in EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs to at least EUR 100 million for the full year 2021 
(previous expectations: significant year-on-year increase in Group sales and significant year-on-year improvement of 
EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs, which should reach at least break-even, for full year 
2021). Positive impacts on sales are related to the continuation of the recovery in demand in the automotive and 
industrial sectors and the significantly higher copper price. Positive effects on earnings are expected from positive 
volume and mix effects as well as positive impacts from the VALUE 21 programme and the restructuring concept. 
For free cash flow, the Board of Directors continues to expect a significant decrease compared to the previous year 
(2020: EUR -69 million). Among the reasons for this expected free cashflow development are the increase in net working 
capital due to the stronger than expected sales recovery and the development of the copper price as well as the fact 
that some exceptional items in connection with the restructuring concept were already booked in 2020 but will become 
cash-effective in 2021. An example in that context are the restructuring provisions booked for the restructuring at the 
Stolberg site. Effects from possible further divestments or acquisitions are not included in the outlook. 
The final results of the first quarter of 2021 are scheduled to be published on 11 August 2021. 
* The analyst consensus collected by Vara Research GmbH is used to determine the market expectations. The analyst 
consensus for the second quarter of 2021 collected as of 22 July 2021 includes the following figures: sales of EUR 
1,267.7 million, EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs of EUR 19.7 million, reported EBIT of 
EUR 2.7 million and free cash flow of EUR -74.6 million. 
*** 
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts 
of Leoni AG's management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause Leoni's actual 
results, its financial position, growth or performance to differ materially from the estimates presented herein. Leoni 
assumes no responsibility whatsoever to update such forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or 
developments. Explanations and reconciliations of key financial figures used can be found in the 2020 Annual Report of 
Leoni AG (available at https://publications.leoni.com/fileadmin/corporate/publications/reports/2021/ 
leoni-annual-report-2020.pdf?1615935127), in particular on pages 56, and 102ff. 
Contact person responsible for the communication 
Gregor le Claire 
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Phone    +49 911 2023-226 
E-Mail    gregor.leClaire@leoni.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Leoni AG 
              Marienstraße 7 
              90402 Nuremberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)911 20 23-234 
Fax:          +49 (0)911 20 23-382 
E-mail:       veroeffentlichung@leoni.com 
Internet:     www.leoni.com 
ISIN:         DE0005408884 
WKN:          540888 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; 
              Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid 
EQS News ID:  1222858 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1222858 29-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1222858&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2021 15:21 ET (19:21 GMT)

All news about LEONI AG
03:22pDGAP-ADHOC : LEONI generates EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VAL..
DJ
07/23LEONI : PACCAR honors LEONI as top performing supplier in North America
PU
07/13LEONI : meets all cable requirements for this OEM's new recreational vehicle
PU
07/09LEONI AG : Gets a Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/29LEONI : rapid prototyping gets medical devices to market quickly
PU
06/28LEONI AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/22Pierer Industrie AG made a voluntary public purchase offer to acquire an addi..
CI
06/18LEONI AG(XTRA : LEO) dropped from Germany SDAX (Total Return) Index
CI
06/02CEO ALDO KAMPER ON COVID VACCINATION : “Every shot must quickly find its w..
PU
05/28LEONI : Design improvements for increased cable productivity!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 801 M 5 707 M 5 707 M
Net income 2021 -77,4 M -92,0 M -92,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 667 M 1 982 M 1 982 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,88x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 455 M 541 M 541 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 100 515
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,92 €
Average target price 8,43 €
Spread / Average Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Jägering Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG109.32%537
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.3.85%9 391
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.86%4 527
NEXANS40.93%4 312
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.84%3 379
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD63.46%3 027