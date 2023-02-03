Germany's Leoni plans restructuring without auto cable unit sale

Kamper had originally planned to include the expected 442 million euros ($483.19 million) in proceeds from the sale as part of a rescue package deal for the Nuremberg-based group. However, in December a prospective buyer from Thailand withdrew.

Now Leoni wants to try to win more concessions from its lenders and clients in the auto industry. "The space to find a solution has become narrower," said Kamper, but added: "Both the banks and the manufacturers believe that Leoni is needed."

Kamper expects at least a basic restructuring agreement before his expected departure from Leoni at the end of March.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Alexander Hübner; writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray)