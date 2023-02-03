Advanced search
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:12:25 2023-02-03 am EST
6.135 EUR   +1.66%
05:59aGermany's Leoni plans restructuring without auto cable unit sale
RE
01/31Global markets live: GM, Pfizer, Exxon, UBS, Boeing...
MS
01/30German Manufacturer Leoni's CEO to Leave in March
MT
Germany's Leoni plans restructuring without auto cable unit sale

02/03/2023 | 05:59am EST
MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Ailing German auto parts supplier Leoni will not try to sell its auto cable business after a previous attempt to do so fell through, its outgoing chief executive Aldo Kamper told reporters on Thursday evening.

Kamper had originally planned to include the expected 442 million euros ($483.19 million) in proceeds from the sale as part of a rescue package deal for the Nuremberg-based group. However, in December a prospective buyer from Thailand withdrew.

Now Leoni wants to try to win more concessions from its lenders and clients in the auto industry. "The space to find a solution has become narrower," said Kamper, but added: "Both the banks and the manufacturers believe that Leoni is needed."

Kamper expects at least a basic restructuring agreement before his expected departure from Leoni at the end of March.

($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Joern Poltz and Alexander Hübner; writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 348 M 4 753 M 4 753 M
Net income 2022 -15,5 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 353 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 197 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 95 905
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Harald Nippel Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rinnerberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Spengler Chief Operating Officer
Franz Spieß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG9.63%216
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.9.29%10 913
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-9.76%6 256
NEXANS20.07%4 790
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION25.03%3 155
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.55%2 290