LEONI : Fair 2021 conceived · executed · scanned

Numerous event organisers, just like us in Marketing, were looking for alternatives. How can we give you the almost forgotten experience of attending a trade fair? Without further ado, we repurposed a production hall into a trade fair hall in spring 21. Thanks to completion of our new Factory of the Future, we had the unique opportunity of reviving our 'old' workshop located in Stieberstrasse into a trade fair venue.

'From the start, we considered the fact that we're not in a sterile, glossy environment to be the project's charm', says Claudia Schertel, Marketing Director. It was the mix of a real fair stand and digital information that ultimately received the go-ahead. There were consequently just a few weeks between conception, execution and scanning. And, we think, the outcome was quite impressive.



See for yourself, drop by our fair stand. You're welcome to enter, move about freely and look around. Our exhibition comprises automotive cables for transmitting signals, power and data that provide your products for electromobility as well as for optimising installation space and weight or exchange of information with a secure and reliable connection.

Even though we cannot right now offer you any actual coffee, we would like to invite you to a digital coffee at our stand in the future. We would be pleased to talk to you about such exciting topics as automotive Ethernet, high-voltage cables or super-fast charging.

Despite all this digitalisation, nothing can replace personal contact. We are therefore already looking forward to when it's 'bye, bye monitor' and we can once again welcome you personally at an event. Until then >> click & meet @LEONI Fair 2021