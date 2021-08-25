Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEONI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/25 11:52:38 am
18.42 EUR   +3.83%
11:31aLEONI : Fair 2021 conceived · executed · scanned
PU
08/19LEONI : Ingrid Jägering not to extend her contract expiring end of 2022
PU
08/18LEONI AG : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LEONI : Fair 2021 conceived · executed · scanned

08/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
LEONI Fair 2021 conceived · executed · scanned LEONI Automotive Cable Solutions opens digital exhibition stand

Roth - International Suppliers Fair 2021 - cancelled,
Battery Show - cancelled,
Automotive Asia 2021 - cancelled,
and many more - cancelled…

Show more Show less

Numerous event organisers, just like us in Marketing, were looking for alternatives. How can we give you the almost forgotten experience of attending a trade fair? Without further ado, we repurposed a production hall into a trade fair hall in spring 21. Thanks to completion of our new Factory of the Future, we had the unique opportunity of reviving our 'old' workshop located in Stieberstrasse into a trade fair venue.

From plan to reality

'From the start, we considered the fact that we're not in a sterile, glossy environment to be the project's charm', says Claudia Schertel, Marketing Director. It was the mix of a real fair stand and digital information that ultimately received the go-ahead. There were consequently just a few weeks between conception, execution and scanning. And, we think, the outcome was quite impressive.

See for yourself, drop by our fair stand. You're welcome to enter, move about freely and look around. Our exhibition comprises automotive cables for transmitting signals, power and data that provide your products for electromobility as well as for optimising installation space and weight or exchange of information with a secure and reliable connection.

Transfer to the digital world

Even though we cannot right now offer you any actual coffee, we would like to invite you to a digital coffee at our stand in the future. We would be pleased to talk to you about such exciting topics as automotive Ethernet, high-voltage cables or super-fast charging.

Despite all this digitalisation, nothing can replace personal contact. We are therefore already looking forward to when it's 'bye, bye monitor' and we can once again welcome you personally at an event. Until then >> click & meet @LEONI Fair 2021

Disclaimer

Leoni AG published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEONI AG
11:31aLEONI : Fair 2021 conceived · executed · scanned
PU
08/19LEONI : Ingrid Jägering not to extend her contract expiring end of 2022
PU
08/18LEONI AG : DZ Bank gives a Sell rating
MD
08/12LEONI AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
08/12LEONI AG : Sell rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
08/12LEONI AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/11LEONI : continues recovery in the second quarter – full-year outlook raise..
PU
08/11LEONI AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/03DGAP-AFR : Leoni AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
DJ
07/30LEONI AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LEONI AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 967 M 5 828 M 5 828 M
Net income 2021 20,1 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 584 M 1 859 M 1 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 580 M 681 M 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 101 734
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 17,74 €
Average target price 10,60 €
Spread / Average Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Jägering Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG177.29%681
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.9.32%9 839
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-9.58%4 570
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD113.30%4 260
NEXANS39.32%4 242
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-25.09%3 785