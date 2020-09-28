LEONI : Ford applies for German COVID-19 loan guarantees - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor, which operates
two auto plants in Germany, has applied for 500 million euros
($582 million) of German loan guarantees aimed at cushioning the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic, business daily Handelsblatt
reported on Monday.
While Germany has given coronavirus-related aid to companies
like auto parts supplier Leoni, Ford would be the
first major carmaker in the country to receive such help from
the government.
The auto sector, one of the key pillars of Germany's
industry, struggled even before the pandemic due to the shift
toward electric vehicles and lower worldwide demand.
Ford wants the federal government to grant most of the loan
guarantees while a smaller share is expected to come from German
states, Handelsblatt added. The company had no immediate
comment.
Ford's German subsidiary was founded in 1925 and operates
factories in the western city of Cologne and in Saarlouis close
to the French border.
($1 = 0.8598 euros)
