LEONI : continues recovery in the second quarter – full-year outlook raised

Nuremberg, 11 August 2021 - 'Following a satisfactory start to the year, our strong second quarter underscored that Leoni is heading into the right direction to steadily return to a successful track. Our sales have bounced back significantly and our ongoing, consistent implementation of all measures necessary to boost performance and efficiency are proving effective. We can look forward to the second half of the year with confidence. At the same time, we must continue to act prudently given the continuing uncertainties in the market. The bottlenecks in global supply chains that already weighed on our business in the first half of the year will continue to pose a major challenge going forward, too.' Aldo Kamper, CEO of LEONI AG