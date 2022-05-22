Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEONI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/20 11:36:15 am EDT
7.930 EUR   +2.06%
Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component

05/22/2022 | 09:16am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action
Leoni AG: Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component

22-May-2022 / 15:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Refinancing concept currently being constructively discussed with key financing partners provides for possible equity component
 

Nuremberg, 22 May 2022 ? Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888), is in constructive, advanced talks with key financing partners on the further financing of the LEONI group through the extension and amendment of existing credit lines beyond 2022 (Refinancing Concept). One component of the Refinancing Concept discussed is an equity component, which may consist of the issuance of new shares from authorised capital or the issuance of a convertible bond. This issuance would aim to raise proceeds of up to approximately EUR 50 million.

Scope and specific structure of the equity component are still subject of discussions and have not yet been determined. It is also possible that the equity component could ultimately be waived.



Contact Press
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Public & Media Relations
Phone +49 911 2023-226
E-mail gregor.leClaire@leoni.com


Contact Investor Relations
Rolf Becker
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone +49 911 2023-134
E-mail rolf.becker@leoni.com

22-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
EQS News ID: 1358329

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1358329  22-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1358329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 849 M 5 115 M 5 115 M
Net income 2022 22,8 M 24,1 M 24,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 531 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 259 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 99 607
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,93 €
Average target price 9,10 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Harald Nippel Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG-20.02%273
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-12.78%8 028
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.8.84%5 721
NEXANS-3.49%3 814
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-13.54%2 374
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-37.24%2 145