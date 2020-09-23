Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LEONI AG    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:30am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Leoni AG
Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.09.2020 / 17:26
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Leoni AG
Street: Marienstraße 7
Postal code: 90402
City: Nuremberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: ENSoXX Holding AG
City of registered office, country: Gunzenhausen, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 Sep 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.47 % 0.00 % 3.47 % 32,669,000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005408884 783,363 350,000 2.40 % 1.07 %
Total 1,133,363 3.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
ENSoXX Holding AG % % %
ENSoXX GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
23 Sep 2020


23.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.leoni.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1135813  23.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135813&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LEONI AG
11:30aLEONI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Se..
EQ
08/27LEONI AG : Hauck & Aufhauser drops its Sell rating
MD
08/19LEONI AG : Independant Research reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/14LEONI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/13LEONI AG : Receives a Sell rating from Warburg Research
MD
08/13LEONI AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
08/12LEONI AG : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
08/12LEONI AG : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Sell rating
MD
08/12LEONI AG : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/12LEONI : sales and earnings substantially impacted by Covid-19 pandemic – i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 933 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
Net income 2020 -267 M -311 M -311 M
Net Debt 2020 1 429 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,64x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 167 M 195 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 90 932
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4,96 €
Last Close Price 5,10 €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingrid Jägering Chief Financial Officer
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG-50.70%195
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.13.91%7 546
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.43%4 743
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.38%4 296
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.32.74%3 821
BEIJING SHOUGANG CO., LTD.22.66%3 378
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group