EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Leoni AG
Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.07.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name:Leoni AG
Street:Marienstraße 7
Postal code:90402
City:Nuremberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):5299002HNCMIUBHOMK35

2. Reason for notification
 Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
 Acquisition/disposal of instruments
 Change of breakdown of voting rights
XOther reason:
Return of a proxy

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer
Date of birth: 25 Nov 1956

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
L1-Beteiligungs GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
24 Jul 2023

6. Total positions
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New16.53 %0.00 %16.53 %32,669,000
Previous notification20.00004 %0.00 %20.00004 %/

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISINAbsoluteIn %
 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000540888405,400,4490.00 %16.53 %
Total5,400,44916.53 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
  Total00.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrumentExpiration or maturity dateExercise or conversion periodCash or physical settlementVoting rights absoluteVoting rights in %
00.00 %
   Total00.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
 Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer % % %
Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH % % %
Pierer Beteiligungs GmbH % % %
L1-Beteiligungs GmbH16.53 % %16.53 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rightsProportion of instrumentsTotal of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jul 2023


25.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet:www.leoni.com

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

1687135  25.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1687135&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp