    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
Leoni AG: Sale of significant parts of the industrial business to BizLink completed

01/21/2022 | 05:22am EST
Leoni AG: Sale of significant parts of the industrial business to BizLink completed Closing conditions for sale of Business Group Industrial Solutions fully met

Nuremberg - The sale of significant parts of the industrial business of Leoni AG, bundled in the Business Group Industrial Solutions, to BizLink Holding Inc. is completed. All closing conditions to which the agreement in principle signed on 01 October 2021 was still subject were met.

The Business Group Industrial Solutions was part of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division (WCS). The sold activities generated sales of approximately € 430 million in fiscal year 2020 and are valued with an enterprise value of around € 450 million. The cash inflow of more than € 300 million after deductions of, among other things, financial liabilities and pension charges resulting from the closing will be used to improve liquidity.

The completed transaction will thus contribute to significantly improving Leoni's financial position. With the closing of the sale, a profit of around € 200 million will be accounted for in the Group's reported EBIT. The sale includes around 20 international locations of the Leoni Industrial Solutions business in ten countries with around 3,000 employees.

Leoni AG published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 10:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEONI AG
05:22aLEONI AG : Sale of significant parts of the industrial business to BizLink completed
PU
01/19LEONI AG : DZ Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
01/18Leoni To Probe Collusion Allegations In German Metal Surcharges
MT
01/18LEONI AG informs regarding investigations of the German Federal Cartel Office
EQ
01/10LEONI AG : Warburg Research drops its Sell rating
MD
01/05LEONI AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
2021LEONI : Time is money - save time ordering via our new web shop
PU
2021LEONI : Engineering Products & Services Training Team Helps Manufacturers Increase Automat..
PU
2021LEONI ENGINEERING PRODUCTS & SERVICE : Deep Machine Vision Expertise for Automotive Manufa..
PU
2021PURSUING STRATEGIC FOCUS : Leoni AG sells Fiber Optics and j-plasma units to Weinert Indus..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on LEONI AG
Financials
Sales 2021 5 065 M 5 744 M 5 744 M
Net income 2021 -13,0 M -14,7 M -14,7 M
Net Debt 2021 1 681 M 1 906 M 1 906 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 309 M 351 M 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 102 262
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,47 €
Average target price 11,00 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Jägering Chief Financial Officer & Director-Labour
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG-4.49%351
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-2.84%9 609
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-15.39%7 612
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-8.01%5 104
NEXANS0.06%4 259
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-9.69%3 258