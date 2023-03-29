Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEONI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:50:40 2023-03-29 am EDT
2.819 EUR   -0.32%
07:03aLeoni AG close to agreement on financial restructuring concept to secure financing - restructuring plan results in exit of existing shareholders
EQ
02/14Automotive supplier Leoni considers extraordinary shareholders' meeting
DP
02/14Transcript : LEONI AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leoni AG close to agreement on financial restructuring concept to secure financing - restructuring plan results in exit of existing shareholders

03/29/2023 | 07:03am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation/Delisting
Leoni AG close to agreement on financial restructuring concept to secure financing - restructuring plan results in exit of existing shareholders

29-March-2023 / 13:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leoni AG close to agreement on financial restructuring concept to secure financing - restructuring plan results in exit of existing shareholders

Nuremberg, 29 March 2023 – Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) announces that it is in advanced negotiations with its financing parties and Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer as strategic investor on a financial restructuring concept and expects to reach an agreement shortly. The restructuring concept will substantially reduce the company's debt and provide fresh liquidity. In the view of the Executive Board of Leoni AG, this financial restructuring concept is the only remaining restructuring solution. Based on current planning, the implementation of the restructuring concept will secure the financing of Leoni AG until the end of 2026 and will be implemented based on the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (“Unternehmensstabilisierungs- und -restrukturierungsgesetz”).

A company indirectly held by Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer would, after a simplified capital reduction of Leoni AG to 0 euros, contribute 150 million euros by way of a cash capital increase with a subsequent contribution in kind in return for the issuance of new shares in Leoni AG. In addition, this company is to take over financial claims against Leoni AG in the amount of 708 million euros from its financing parties in return for a recovery instrument corresponding to an economic interest of 45%. These claims will be contributed to Leoni AG in the course of the capital increase by way of a contribution in kind. In this way, Leoni AG will be relieved of financial liabilities of 708 million euros and receive 150 million euros in new liquidity.

In the course of this capital increase, to which only the company indirectly held by Dipl.-Ing. Stefan Pierer is to be admitted, this company will become the new sole shareholder of Leoni AG and the stock exchange listing of the shares of Leoni AG will end.

As it is not predominantly likely that the capital measures envisaged in the restructuring concept will receive approval of an Annual General Meeting (approval requires at least 75% support of the share capital present) and, in addition, not all the borrower's note holders have to date formally supported the restructuring concept, Leoni AG plans to implement the restructuring concept through the means provided by the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act. Due to the state of negotiations with all syndicate banks and a sufficient number of borrower's note holders, the required majorities can already be considered secured. However, the consent of the guarantors (the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Bavaria and the German federal government) is still outstanding, without which the entire restructuring cannot be implemented.

Since without implementation of the restructuring concept losses would be incurred which would consume the capital stock of Leoni AG, the Executive Board of Leoni AG will convene a shareholders' meeting in accordance with section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) at short notice. As a preventive measure, the Executive Board will notify this AGM of losses amounting to more than half of the capital stock.

Since the preparation, auditing and publication of annual and consolidated financial statements will only be possible once the implementation of the restructuring concept has been secured, the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements for 2022 will be delayed and can only happen after the implementation of the restructuring concept.


Media contact
LEONI AG
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Press Officer
Phone: +49 911 2023-226
E-mail: gregor.leclaire@leoni.com

Investor contact
LEONI AG
Rolf Becker
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone: +49 911 2023-134
E-mail: rolf.becker@leoni.com

29-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Madrid
EQS News ID: 1595687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1595687  29-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1595687&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 334 M 4 699 M 4 699 M
Net income 2022 -143 M -155 M -155 M
Net Debt 2022 1 476 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 92,4 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 95 905
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,83 €
Average target price 9,00 €
Spread / Average Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Harald Nippel Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rinnerberger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Spengler Chief Operating Officer
Franz Spieß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG-48.63%100
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.7.56%10 652
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-29.34%4 795
NEXANS5.68%4 206
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION27.75%3 244
SINBON ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.14.36%2 470
