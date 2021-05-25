Log in
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
Leoni : is growing in the healthcare market with new locations, technologies and products

05/25/2021 | 06:05am EDT
Leoni is growing in the healthcare market with new locations, technologies and products - Production runs as planned at all sites worldwide and new sites in Mexico and Slovakia
- First projects in new business area 'Disposable Solutions'
- Moulding technologies with fast prototyping further expanded

Friesoythe - In the Healthcare market, Leoni is largely unaffected by Corona and operates successfully as a worldwide system suuplier for the wiring of diagnostic imaging and other medical devices. Growth activities in this field concentrate recently on three overriding goals: expansion of business in North America, increasing product diversification and more services for customers.

A lot has happened in the last two years and moulding capacities have been expanded. By offering disposable cables, Leoni opens up a whole new product range of medical cable solutions. The new production sites for medical solutions in Jaklovce, Slovaquia, and Apaseo el Grande, Mexico, have successfully started the production of cable assemblies.

Production expansions

Further capacities for serial production of cable harnesses for European OEM customers have been built up with a second assembly site in Slovaquia located in Jaklovce. The supply chain for European customers and manufacturers of large medical devices was thus successfully expanded. At the same time, the new plant in Mexico in Apaseo el Grande is developing very positively. Since its Healthcare production certification according to DIN ISO 9001 in the end of 2018, many assemblies have been offered from Mexico. Leoni could increase its competitiveness in the North American market as expected by local sourcing and local manufacturing.

Product diversification

Leoni is tapping into the market of so-called 'disposables' with the development and manufacture of single use cabling, which is used primarily for monitoring patients and parameters in intensive care or surgery. The first projects have already been successfully realised. To this end, among other things, new materials were introduced into the production process and know how in the development of circuit boards was gained from other company divisions. For helpful batch traceability with the usual high quantities of disposables, a new process was established with which the individual production steps can be documented by means of QR codes and retrieved at any time.

Injection moulding

Skills and capacities have been expanded in the field of injection moulding. With the help of 3D printed or milled tooling inserts, Leoni is able to create prototypes for over-moulded components very quickly and inexpensively. Rapid Prototyping of moulded parts is a service for all customers. It is not only in the development of disposables that the technology is often used. Leoni increasingly realises Design-to-Cost measurements of existing designs or makes constructions mechanically even more durable with the help of moulded connectors, grommets and y-splitters.

Disclaimer

Leoni AG published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 10:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
