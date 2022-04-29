Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. LEONI AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/29 02:59:47 pm EDT
8.450 EUR   -0.35%
02:23pLeoni posts Q1 operating loss on Ukraine war, higher costs
RE
01:57pLeoni publishes preliminary results for the 1st quarter 2022. EBIT before exceptional items, EBIT reported, and FCF burdened by inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and effects of the war in Ukraine.
EQ
04/13LEONI AG : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
Summary 
Summary

Leoni posts Q1 operating loss on Ukraine war, higher costs

04/29/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German cable and harness maker Leoni, which supplies automakers with wire harnesses crucial for car production, on Friday reported a first-quarter operating loss, blaming supply- chain bottlenecks, inflation and effects of the war in Ukraine.

The company swung to an operating loss before exceptional items of 17 million euros ($18 million) in the first quarter, down from a profit of 29 million euros in the same period last year, it said, pointing to higher raw material, logistics and energy costs.

"In addition, there was continued high volatility in customer call-offs due to disruptions in the global supply chains, mainly due to the semiconductor crisis, as well as the consequences of the war in Ukraine," Leoni said.

Leoni said first-quarter sales fell 7% to 1.26 billion euros but stuck to its 2022 outlook. The company a month ago said it had partially revived its factories in Ukraine after a temporary halt due to Russia's invasion. ($1 = 0.9460 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 997 M 5 259 M 5 259 M
Net income 2022 134 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2022 1 411 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 277 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 101 372
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,48 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Harald Nippel Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONI AG-14.47%292
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-6.46%8 587
NINGBO ORIENT WIRES & CABLES CO.,LTD.-11.63%4 692
NEXANS1.22%3 990
NUODE INVESTMENT CO.,LTD-46.58%2 234
ENCORE WIRE CORPORATION-22.58%2 186