Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  LEONI AG    LEO   DE0005408884

LEONI AG

(LEO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Leoni : sells WCS unit Leoni Schweiz AG to consortium of buyers led by former Board member Bruno Fankhauser and Helvetica Capital

03/01/2021 | 05:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Leoni sells WCS unit Leoni Schweiz AG to consortium of buyers led by former Board member Bruno Fankhauser and Helvetica Capital Important step towards focusing the Group on wiring systems business

Nuremberg, 1 March 2021 - The Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of Leoni AG have agreed to the sale of Leoni Schweiz AG, Switzerland to a consortium of buyers. Leoni Schweiz AG is the holding company of Leoni Studer AG, a specialist in high-quality cables and wires for complex applications in the industrial and infrastructure sectors. Leoni Schweiz AG is being acquired by a consortium of buyers led by former Leoni board member Bruno Fankhauser and Helvetica Capital. Both sides have signed a corresponding agreement after several months of negotiation. The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Show more Show less

Leoni announced that the company will sell the units of the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division to focus on the wiring systems business. In the past financial year, Leoni has laid the foundation for the reorganisation of WCS into units to be sold. Leoni Schweiz AG is now the first unit being sold.

'The sale of Leoni Schweiz AG shows that besides the sequential improvement of our operating performance, we are also making progress in focusing on the wiring systems business. Today we reached an important milestone,' says Aldo Kamper, CEO of Leoni AG. 'The market environment for transactions appears to be steadily improving and we received tangible indications of interest for further WCS-units. We will sell further units if we achieve fair value and if buyers present a viable concept.'

The buyer consortium's business concept for Leoni Schweiz AG envisions that the company will realise its full potential quickly and flexibly on an independent and stand-alone basis. The business will be further developed in the field of special and safety cables, halogen-free, flame-resistant plastics as well as irradiation cross-linking and sterilisation.

As a long-standing member of the management of Studer AG and Leoni Schweiz AG, Bruno Fankhauser has been familiar with the business and the market for over 20 years and will contribute this expertise to the further development of the company as the future CEO of the independent Studer Cables. He comments: 'We intend to further expand Leoni Studer's leading position and its core technical competencies. With this step we are also providing stability and continuity for our employees and business partners.'

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 in order to quickly create a perspective for the successful future of Leoni Schweiz AG and its employees. Foreign trade and antitrust reviews are not foreseen.

Disclaimer

Leoni AG published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LEONI AG
05:34aLEONI : sells WCS unit Leoni Schweiz AG to consortium of buyers led by former Bo..
PU
02/17LEONI AG : DZ Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
02/09PIERER MOBILITY : Boosts Stake in Germany's Leoni
MT
02/09DGAP-PVR : Leoni AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
DJ
01/29LEONI AG : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
01/28LEONI AG : Kepler Cheuvreux remains a Sell rating
MD
01/28LEONI AG : Warburg Research remains a Sell rating
MD
01/27LEONI : Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in free..
PU
01/27LEONI AG : Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in f..
EQ
01/25LEONI AG : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 106 M 4 960 M 4 960 M
Net income 2020 -228 M -275 M -275 M
Net Debt 2020 1 354 M 1 636 M 1 636 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 368 M 445 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 95 222
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart LEONI AG
Duration : Period :
LEONI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,63 €
Last Close Price 11,26 €
Spread / Highest target -2,31%
Spread / Average Target -32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aldo Kamper President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingrid Jägering Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Probst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Franz Spieß First Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl-Heinz Lach Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONI AG69.32%445
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.-8.22%8 501
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.34%4 833
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-8.29%4 645
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.6.02%4 216
NEXANS8.61%3 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ