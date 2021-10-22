Log in
Leoni : sets course with its suppliers and awards outstanding performance

10/22/2021 | 04:04am EDT
Leoni sets course with its suppliers and awards outstanding performance Trusting cooperation is the basis for joint success

Nuremberg - Excellent performance: Leoni AG has honored its top suppliers for the year 2021 with the Leoni Supplier Award and set the course for jointly mastering the coming challenges along the value chain of the automotive industry.

More than 170 participants from over 75 top suppliers attended Leoni's first-ever purely virtual Supplier Summit, which was broadcast via live video stream. Ingo Spengler, COO of Leoni's Wiring Systems Division, and Peter Becker, Vice President Strategic Purchasing, provided an insight into Leoni's strategic orientation and the setup of the global purchasing organization.

Both emphasized the importance of close cooperation between Leoni and its suppliers. They said that recent months - keyword: global supply chains - had once again shown how important proximity, coordination and trust are as a basis for long-term and successful cooperation between manufacturers and suppliers across several stages of the value chain. This also applies in times of strained global supply chains. "That is why I personally appeal to the commitment of our suppliers. An open and proactive dialog is indispensable. We are committed to this," emphasizes Ingo Spengler.

Another expression of the successful cooperation and high performance of the suppliers was the first presentation of the Leoni Supplier Awards. In the future, Leoni will honor outstanding supplier performance in a total of seven different categories each year. From 2022, a further award will follow in the area of sustainability. "The awards are a sign of appreciation and recognition of past performance as well as an incentive and motivation for the future challenges that we will tackle together and in a spirit of trust with our suppliers," says Peter Becker, summarizing the significance of the awards.

The winners in 2021 are:

  • Overall Performance Award 2021 - DELFINGEN Industry S.A.
  • Business Development Award 2021 - TECHWISE (MACAO) CIRCUITS LTD
  • Supply Chain Integration Award 2021, Sub-Category: Local Footprint Development - Coficab Group
  • Supply Chain Integration Award 2021, Sub-Category: Advanced Stock Solutions - Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG, Business Unit Tapes
  • Quality and Supply Performance Award 2021 - Elastomer Solutions GmbH
  • Technology & Innovation Award 2021 - TE Connectivity Ltd.
  • Newcomer Award 2021 - MEESE GmbH

In keeping with the virtual event, the suppliers do not receive trophies and certificates, but virtual seals that they can use in their communication, for example on websites or in social media channels.

Disclaimer

Leoni AG published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 08:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
