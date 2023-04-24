Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  Leonovus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LE4   CA5266811010

LEONOVUS INC.

(LE4)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2023-04-20
0.0140 EUR    0.00%
Leonovus Announces Change of Auditor

04/24/2023 | 02:01am EDT
OTTAWA, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) ("Leonovus" or the "Company") announces it has changed its auditor from MNP LLP ("Predecessor Auditor") to Kenway Mack Slusarchuck Stewart LLP ("Successor Auditor") effective April 5, 2023.

The Board of Directors and Audit Committee reviewed and approved the Predecessor Auditor's resignation at the Company's request. It appointed the Successor Auditor as the new auditor effective April 5, 2023, until the close of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor. The Company will file the Notice of Change of Auditor and the required letters from the Former Auditor on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:
Michael Gaffney
Chief Executive Officer
mgaffney@leonovus.com


Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -2,58 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2021 0,46 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,73 M 0,54 M 0,54 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 45,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart LEONOVUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Leonovus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gaffney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Willis Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Sean O'Hagan Vice President-Engineering
John Daniel Hilton Independent Director
Denis Archambault Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONOVUS INC.-30.00%1
CLARIVATE PLC8.63%6 120
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED14.68%4 416
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.-11.69%2 950
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION18.37%2 455
JMDC INC.29.76%2 298
