Leonovus Announces the Retirement of Part-Time CFO

OTTAWA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV) announces that the Company’s part-time Chief Financial Officer (the “CFO”), George Pretli, has resigned. Mr. Pretli came out of retirement in 2019 and joined the Company as a part-time CFO and has decided to return to his retirement. The Company is very grateful to George for his excellent expertise and efforts over the past four years. We are now allocating resources to manage the transitional period until the hiring of a replacement CFO.



As previously announced, Leonovus is searching for strategic sales, merger, and acquisition opportunities and is in discussions on several fronts. The Company is also looking for bridge financing.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer customers a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own or integrates with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises in the cloud. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources.

