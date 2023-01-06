Advanced search
LEONOVUS INC.

Leonovus Announces the Retirement of Part-Time CFO

01/06/2023 | 11:29am EST
OTTAWA, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. (“Leonovus”) (TSXV: LTV) announces that the Company’s part-time Chief Financial Officer (the “CFO”), George Pretli, has resigned. Mr. Pretli came out of retirement in 2019 and joined the Company as a part-time CFO and has decided to return to his retirement. The Company is very grateful to George for his excellent expertise and efforts over the past four years. We are now allocating resources to manage the transitional period until the hiring of a replacement CFO.

As previously announced, Leonovus is searching for strategic sales, merger, and acquisition opportunities and is in discussions on several fronts. The Company is also looking for bridge financing.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a secure data management software company. The Leonovus suite of data management tools offer customers a complete end-to-end data-centric solution. This solution can stand on its own or integrates with the organization's zero-trust strategy and architecture. It takes seamless advantage of the organization's existing storage infrastructure and network architecture, working on-premises in the cloud. It extends the data-centric controls across the entire architecture, including cloud resources.

To learn more, please visit www.leonovus.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:
Michael Gaffney
Chief Executive Officer
mgaffney@leonovus.com


Financials
Sales 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2021 -2,58 M -1,90 M -1,90 M
Net cash 2021 0,46 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 0,84 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales 2021 45,0x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart LEONOVUS INC.
Leonovus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gaffney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Pretli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel Willis Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Sean O'Hagan Vice President-Engineering
John Daniel Hilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONOVUS INC.25.00%1
CLARIVATE PLC4.44%5 873
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED0.68%3 824
KEHUA DATA CO., LTD.4.89%3 511
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION1.16%2 052
JMDC INC.-4.37%1 700