  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Leonovus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LE4   CA5266811010

LEONOVUS INC.

(LE4)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  04-28
0.1240 EUR   +0.40%
05:00aLeonovus launches Torozo, an Ultra-Secure File Sharing, File Transfer and Cloud Storage Solution
AQ
04/28Leonovus Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/28Leonovus Inc. Announces Year End 2021 Financial Results and Business Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leonovus launches Torozo, an Ultra-Secure File Sharing, File Transfer and Cloud Storage Solution

05/02/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Torozo is low cost, simple to use and ultra-secure

OTTAWA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus") (TSXV: LTV) today launched its wholly-owned Torozo, a software as a service that meets the massive growing need for an all-in-one, simple-to-use, low-cost and hyper-secure file sharing, file transfer and cloud storage application. Test-drive Torozo for free.

The security of private personal information is paramount in today’s digital world. Individuals need Torozo, a hyper-secure, digital safety deposit box with secure sharing and work-from-home capabilities for legal documents, medical information, created content, hard and soft crypto wallets, NFT storage backup and secure messaging.

The need for enterprise data protection is also paramount. Torozo has unique Bring-Your-Own capabilities that provide codeless integrations for authentication, identity, communications, analytics and storage resources. Torozo aligns with and embraces established mechanisms for maintaining control and governance. Taking advantage of a company’s existing policies, procedures, and controls, Torozo slides in and blends seamlessly with the IT solution stack. Once configured, IT teams manage and operate these solutions areas as they always have. Torozo is ultra-agnostic – any cloud, hybrid, or on-premises configuration that you need. Add our Smart Filer technology and you immediately have a smart, secure, data lake feeding your data warehouse.

Torozo evolved from several years of product development the company undertook for the Government of Canada and its need for a hyper-secure file sharing and file transfer solution. Powerful yet easy-to-use administrator and analytic tools ensure performance, data integrity and availability beyond anything currently available. By the end of the year, Torozo will add post-quantum data protection and our patented encrypt, shred, and spread technology, which provides industry-leading data availability and ransomware protection.

Pay only for the storage you need

Pricing is only USD 3.95 per seat per month for individuals, or USD 5.95 per seat per month for businesses and enterprises. The basic service comes with 50 GB of cloud storage with additional low-cost storage automatically added as needed for less than a penny per GB per month. Unlike other services, Torozo customers do not have to pay high monthly flat fees for compute and cloud storage that they never need.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software development company that offers solutions that untether and manage your data, allowing you to embrace the cloud securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving you the flexibility to deal with an ever-evolving cloud landscape.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with Leonovus growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Leonovus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on Leonovus public filings, including its most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information, please contact:

George Pretli
Chief Financial Officer
gpretli@leonovus.com


Financials
Sales 2020 0,33 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net income 2020 -1,80 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net Debt 2020 0,29 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,21x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,55 M 2,77 M 2,77 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart LEONOVUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Leonovus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Gaffney Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George Pretli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel Willis Director, Chief Technology Officer & VP
Sean O'Hagan Vice President-Engineering
John Daniel Hilton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEONOVUS INC.7.83%3
CLARIVATE PLC-33.33%10 710
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-11.17%3 828
JMDC INC.-25.52%2 781
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION-9.07%2 192
COMPUTER AGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES LIMITED-7.21%1 583