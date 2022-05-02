Leonovus launches Torozo, an Ultra-Secure File Sharing, File Transfer and Cloud Storage Solution

Torozo is low cost, simple to use and ultra-secure

OTTAWA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus") (TSXV: LTV) today launched its wholly-owned Torozo, a software as a service that meets the massive growing need for an all-in-one, simple-to-use, low-cost and hyper-secure file sharing, file transfer and cloud storage application. Test-drive Torozo for free.

The security of private personal information is paramount in today’s digital world. Individuals need Torozo, a hyper-secure, digital safety deposit box with secure sharing and work-from-home capabilities for legal documents, medical information, created content, hard and soft crypto wallets, NFT storage backup and secure messaging.

The need for enterprise data protection is also paramount. Torozo has unique Bring-Your-Own capabilities that provide codeless integrations for authentication, identity, communications, analytics and storage resources. Torozo aligns with and embraces established mechanisms for maintaining control and governance. Taking advantage of a company’s existing policies, procedures, and controls, Torozo slides in and blends seamlessly with the IT solution stack. Once configured, IT teams manage and operate these solutions areas as they always have. Torozo is ultra-agnostic – any cloud, hybrid, or on-premises configuration that you need. Add our Smart Filer technology and you immediately have a smart, secure, data lake feeding your data warehouse.

Torozo evolved from several years of product development the company undertook for the Government of Canada and its need for a hyper-secure file sharing and file transfer solution. Powerful yet easy-to-use administrator and analytic tools ensure performance, data integrity and availability beyond anything currently available. By the end of the year, Torozo will add post-quantum data protection and our patented encrypt, shred, and spread technology, which provides industry-leading data availability and ransomware protection.

Pay only for the storage you need

Pricing is only USD 3.95 per seat per month for individuals, or USD 5.95 per seat per month for businesses and enterprises. The basic service comes with 50 GB of cloud storage with additional low-cost storage automatically added as needed for less than a penny per GB per month. Unlike other services, Torozo customers do not have to pay high monthly flat fees for compute and cloud storage that they never need.

About Leonovus

Leonovus is a software development company that offers solutions that untether and manage your data, allowing you to embrace the cloud securely, simply and cost-effectively while giving you the flexibility to deal with an ever-evolving cloud landscape.

