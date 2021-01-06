EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office
*PRESS RELEASE* | LEONTEQ OPENS DUBAI OFFICE
Zurich, 06 January 2021
*Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) is expanding its presence in the Middle East with
the opening of an office in Dubai to serve the GCC market. *
The launch of a local presence in Dubai forms part of Leonteq's plans to
expand its global footprint and represents a logical step forward in its
efforts to grow its business in the Middle East.
With the opening of the office in Dubai, Leonteq will be well positioned to
offer its services beyond the United Arab Emirates - which it has served
from its London branch in recent years - to the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) market. In doing so, Leonteq will be able to tap into the significant
market potential for investment solutions in this region and work more
closely with its local client base.
After receiving regulatory approval at the end of December 2020, Leonteq is
now commencing its onshore business operations in Dubai. Leonteq (Middle
East) Ltd. is managed by Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director and Head
Middle East at Leonteq. Mohamed El-Buhali joined Leonteq in 2012 and has
since successfully established and led Leonteq's Middle East and North
Africa distribution business by developing investment solutions for clients
in these regions.
Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "The opening of our new office in
Dubai provides us with an important gateway to the GCC market, and our move
to the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing Leonteq's offering
for our clients in this region."
"We are also pleased to be located in the Dubai International Financial
Centre and once fully established in Dubai, we aim to expand our local
services with a Sharia compliant offering in the next years", added Mohamed
El-Buhali.
CONTACT
*Media Relations *
+41 58 800 1844
media@leonteq.com
*Investor Relations *
+41 58 800 1855
investorrelations@leonteq.com
LEONTEQ
Leonteq is a Swiss company active in the finance and technology sector with
a focus on the structured products segment. Based on proprietary modern
technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services
and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and
participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its
own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq
further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient,
unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and
subsidiaries in 12 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets.
Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON).
*www.leonteq.com*
DISCLAIMER
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by
law.
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g.
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target"
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation,
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
