Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Leonteq AG    LEON   CH0190891181

LEONTEQ AG

(LEON)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 01/05 11:31:29 am
36.2 CHF   -0.55%
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office
DJ
12:54aLEONTEQ : opens Dubai office
PU
2020LEONTEQ : to Redeem Switzerland-listed Product Early
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office

01/06/2021 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Expansion 
Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office 
 
06-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*PRESS RELEASE* | LEONTEQ OPENS DUBAI OFFICE 
 
Zurich, 06 January 2021 
 
*Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) is expanding its presence in the Middle East with 
the opening of an office in Dubai to serve the GCC market. * 
 
The launch of a local presence in Dubai forms part of Leonteq's plans to 
expand its global footprint and represents a logical step forward in its 
efforts to grow its business in the Middle East. 
 
With the opening of the office in Dubai, Leonteq will be well positioned to 
offer its services beyond the United Arab Emirates - which it has served 
from its London branch in recent years - to the Gulf Cooperation Council 
(GCC) market. In doing so, Leonteq will be able to tap into the significant 
market potential for investment solutions in this region and work more 
closely with its local client base. 
 
After receiving regulatory approval at the end of December 2020, Leonteq is 
now commencing its onshore business operations in Dubai. Leonteq (Middle 
East) Ltd. is managed by Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director and Head 
Middle East at Leonteq. Mohamed El-Buhali joined Leonteq in 2012 and has 
since successfully established and led Leonteq's Middle East and North 
Africa distribution business by developing investment solutions for clients 
in these regions. 
 
Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "The opening of our new office in 
Dubai provides us with an important gateway to the GCC market, and our move 
to the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing Leonteq's offering 
for our clients in this region." 
 
"We are also pleased to be located in the Dubai International Financial 
Centre and once fully established in Dubai, we aim to expand our local 
services with a Sharia compliant offering in the next years", added Mohamed 
El-Buhali. 
 
CONTACT 
*Media Relations * 
+41 58 800 1844 
media@leonteq.com 
 
*Investor Relations * 
+41 58 800 1855 
investorrelations@leonteq.com 
 
LEONTEQ 
Leonteq is a Swiss company active in the finance and technology sector with 
a focus on the structured products segment. Based on proprietary modern 
technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services 
and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and 
participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its 
own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq 
further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, 
unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and 
subsidiaries in 12 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. 
Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). 
*www.leonteq.com* 
 
DISCLAIMER 
This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for 
information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press 
release and all materials, documents and information used therein or 
distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form 
part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell 
or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for 
shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or 
subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment 
activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies 
of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to 
any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is 
restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or 
from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by 
law. 
 
This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. 
statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" 
"forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar 
expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and 
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a 
substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, 
development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or 
subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these 
statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general 
market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in 
securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks 
and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is 
very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental 
actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease 
(COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's 
operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 
outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic 
instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the 
affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the 
general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain 
uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these 
uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither 
the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective 
bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to 
prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any 
of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this 
press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or 
circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation. 
 
End of ad hoc announcement 
1158662 06-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2021 01:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.53% 539.67 Delayed Quote.2.49%
LEONTEQ AG -0.55% 36.2 Delayed Quote.3.28%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.19% 178.73 Delayed Quote.3.34%
All news about LEONTEQ AG
01:01aEQS-ADHOC : Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office
DJ
12:54aLEONTEQ : opens Dubai office
PU
2020LEONTEQ : to Redeem Switzerland-listed Product Early
MT
2020LEONTEQ : Calls Early Redemption of 11 Swiss Exchange-listed Products
MT
2020LEONTEQ : Securities to Redeem Swiss Product Early
MT
2020LEONTEQ : Calls Early Redemption of Three Swiss-listed Products
MT
2020LEONTEQ : to Redeem Swiss Bourse-listed Instrument Early
MT
2020LEONTEQ : Calls Two Instruments on Swiss Bourse for Early Redemption
MT
2020Leonteq to Redeem Swiss Exchange-listed Product Ahead of Schedule
MT
2020Leonteq to Redeem Swiss Bourse-listed Instrument Early
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 236 M 269 M 269 M
Net income 2020 21,5 M 24,5 M 24,5 M
Net Debt 2020 8 768 M 9 970 M 9 970 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 672 M 764 M 764 M
EV / Sales 2020 40,0x
EV / Sales 2021 35,3x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 47,1%
Chart LEONTEQ AG
Duration : Period :
Leonteq AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEONTEQ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,93 CHF
Last Close Price 36,20 CHF
Spread / Highest target 16,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lukas Ruflin Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Chairman
Manish Patnaik Chief Operating Officer
Marco Amato Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CFO
Hans Isler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEONTEQ AG3.28%764
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-1.10%86 815
ADYEN N.V.-2.39%69 158
WORLDLINE1.69%27 547
STONECO LTD.-1.49%25 522
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-1.10%17 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ