EQS-Adhoc: Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Expansion Press release: Leonteq opens Dubai office 06-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PRESS RELEASE* | LEONTEQ OPENS DUBAI OFFICE Zurich, 06 January 2021 *Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) is expanding its presence in the Middle East with the opening of an office in Dubai to serve the GCC market. * The launch of a local presence in Dubai forms part of Leonteq's plans to expand its global footprint and represents a logical step forward in its efforts to grow its business in the Middle East. With the opening of the office in Dubai, Leonteq will be well positioned to offer its services beyond the United Arab Emirates - which it has served from its London branch in recent years - to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market. In doing so, Leonteq will be able to tap into the significant market potential for investment solutions in this region and work more closely with its local client base. After receiving regulatory approval at the end of December 2020, Leonteq is now commencing its onshore business operations in Dubai. Leonteq (Middle East) Ltd. is managed by Mohamed El-Buhali, Managing Director and Head Middle East at Leonteq. Mohamed El-Buhali joined Leonteq in 2012 and has since successfully established and led Leonteq's Middle East and North Africa distribution business by developing investment solutions for clients in these regions. Lukas Ruflin, CEO of Leonteq, stated: "The opening of our new office in Dubai provides us with an important gateway to the GCC market, and our move to the Middle East underscores our commitment to growing Leonteq's offering for our clients in this region." "We are also pleased to be located in the Dubai International Financial Centre and once fully established in Dubai, we aim to expand our local services with a Sharia compliant offering in the next years", added Mohamed El-Buhali. CONTACT *Media Relations * +41 58 800 1844 media@leonteq.com *Investor Relations * +41 58 800 1855 investorrelations@leonteq.com LEONTEQ Leonteq is a Swiss company active in the finance and technology sector with a focus on the structured products segment. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries, through which it serves over 50 markets. Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). *www.leonteq.com* DISCLAIMER This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the "Company") serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law. This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. In addition, currently, it is very difficult to provide a meaningful prediction on how the governmental actions in response to the ongoing outbreak of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and other COVID-19 related factors will affect Leonteq's operations and how long such measures will remain in place. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused, and may continue to cause, uncertainty, economic instability and a significant decrease of total economic output in the affected areas and globally. The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the general economic environment in the markets in which Leonteq operates remain uncertain and could be significant. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. 